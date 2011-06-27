1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$709 - $1,522
Used 560-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
We wait in anticipation as Mercedes readies its new flagship. Unfortunately, there are no major changes in the interim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
soldbydon,01/24/2004
An eBay purchase, this car was repainted following purchase due to sun damage but otherwise needed very little. I own 6 classic Mercedes and this is the grand pappy of them all, with silky-smoooth ride and exceptional quietness. This model sold for $82,900 new, and can be purchased typically for $10K to $20K depending on condition. Probably the closest thing to a "lifetime" car you can buy, with much simpler electronics and lower costs of ownership than the successor 140 series cars. As far as what to watch out for, these cars had some corrosion problems in the rear window areas and sometimes the glass would delaminate; used glass is about $400.
estate1997,03/25/2011
The best of 3 SEL's we have owned over the last 20 years. Repairs have been regular oil and filter changes , brakes, and one problem window over the last four years. Our mechanic says ignore the power steering pump leak and live with it. Fuel mileage is the best we have had. 15 around town and 20 to 22 on longer trips. We run regular fuel but we don't hot rod it. I have always purchased around 100K and run them to 200K plus then basically give them away. Pay extra for good tires. It is worth it in ride and handling. Look for one that is really clean and cared for. It is worth the search. Have fun and enjoy it.
D. McNeel,01/05/2005
Best car I ever owned. Dependable, hugs the road, sturdy, comfortable to drive. Fourteen years and very few problems outside of regular maintenance. Fabulous car.
johnfitch,08/15/2013
Safe and reliable . It is a fun car to drive, comfortable and so smooth. I bought this car for my dad who insisted on the very best in quality. My dad recently passed away and unfortunately I now need to sell the car. Clean and cared for. Looks and drives like new . If you know anyone who would appreciate this soon to be classic, they may contact me at houdini-magic@webtv.net
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
238 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 560-Class
Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons