Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class for Sale Near Me

An eBay purchase, this car was repainted following purchase due to sun damage but otherwise needed very little. I own 6 classic Mercedes and this is the grand pappy of them all, with silky-smoooth ride and exceptional quietness. This model sold for $82,900 new, and can be purchased typically for $10K to $20K depending on condition. Probably the closest thing to a "lifetime" car you can buy, with much simpler electronics and lower costs of ownership than the successor 140 series cars. As far as what to watch out for, these cars had some corrosion problems in the rear window areas and sometimes the glass would delaminate; used glass is about $400.

