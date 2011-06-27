Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love My Mercedes Aleeyah , 03/18/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful i purchased this Mercedes in 2006, and it has 204,000 miles on it and I love the solid feel that you get in driving a Mercedes. I used to own nothing but Japanese cars. The German engineering is impeccable, this car has been very reliable. I see why this car was $53,900. 17 years later, still running strong, I see a lot of them still on the road, they are truely, classy cars and they keep their value, so that should tell you something! Report Abuse

my 1991 300E R. Edmondson , 03/03/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Was a gift from my dad and have had for about 8 months. My mech. nephew worked on it for me, the main fuse went out and it was due for a tune up. He said it was one of the easier cars he's worked on. Apparently is was in need of replacing all tune up parts, it had run good, just not good fuel economy. Since tune up it runs funtabulous! :o) Best car I've ever owned, great car to drive, despite how heavy a car it is. Handles the road nicely, good acceleration. My only complaint is the air con won't hold freon, minor problem in grand scheme of things, will get fixed before this summer. In short, love this car and will keep as long as viable cost wise.

The 300SE is definitely a family car! Francisco , 05/16/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased in 1996 off a trade-in from a 5 year lease. This was the best deal I ever made. With low mileage 32k miles and in great condition. It is now May 2003 and I have had the car for 7 years and still love it. I have driven from New Jersey to Miami 5 times with no problems. It has only needed the standard maintenance specified by the book. A great car!

Solid car and reliable Lynn , 09/02/2016 300E 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car! We've had it for a year and the only thing that we replaced was the battery. It was well-maintained when we got it. The only issue I have is the driver side window. It doesn't close all the way up. For the age of this car, it is pretty reliable. We have 195k miles on it. Performance