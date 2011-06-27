Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love My Mercedes
i purchased this Mercedes in 2006, and it has 204,000 miles on it and I love the solid feel that you get in driving a Mercedes. I used to own nothing but Japanese cars. The German engineering is impeccable, this car has been very reliable. I see why this car was $53,900. 17 years later, still running strong, I see a lot of them still on the road, they are truely, classy cars and they keep their value, so that should tell you something!
my 1991 300E
Was a gift from my dad and have had for about 8 months. My mech. nephew worked on it for me, the main fuse went out and it was due for a tune up. He said it was one of the easier cars he's worked on. Apparently is was in need of replacing all tune up parts, it had run good, just not good fuel economy. Since tune up it runs funtabulous! :o) Best car I've ever owned, great car to drive, despite how heavy a car it is. Handles the road nicely, good acceleration. My only complaint is the air con won't hold freon, minor problem in grand scheme of things, will get fixed before this summer. In short, love this car and will keep as long as viable cost wise.
The 300SE is definitely a family car!
Purchased in 1996 off a trade-in from a 5 year lease. This was the best deal I ever made. With low mileage 32k miles and in great condition. It is now May 2003 and I have had the car for 7 years and still love it. I have driven from New Jersey to Miami 5 times with no problems. It has only needed the standard maintenance specified by the book. A great car!
Solid car and reliable
I love this car! We've had it for a year and the only thing that we replaced was the battery. It was well-maintained when we got it. The only issue I have is the driver side window. It doesn't close all the way up. For the age of this car, it is pretty reliable. We have 195k miles on it.
- Performance
Great Car, Great Price!
I have owned my 300E for a few months now and absolutely love it! I found it in the back yard broken down for about a year, had it towed to international mechanic who put $1000 in it total and now I have a like new vehicle that runs perfect. This car is in great shape! Find one, buy one and you will not be dissapointed.
