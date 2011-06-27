Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car that I have ever owned
I bought the car last month and sold my old 1979 300SD. The 190E 2.6 IS th best driving car I have ever owned. Handling and acceleration are fine tuned so that whether you want a quiet sunday drive or an exilerating country road sporty drive you get it all. The design of this car is virtually timeless. I have people ask me all the time if the car is a '98 or a 95. Anyone considering a 190E 2.6 that is in good shape should buy it regardless of the mileage because odometer numbers mean NOTHING to a BENZ.
one fine piece of metal
My 190e has 242,000 miles on it. Runs like new. Very smooth ride, good acceleration even though it is a 4 cyl 2.3l. Fun to drive. I just love it. I owned Honda, BMW and Ford but I have to say that the 190e left them all behind. Just needs regular maintenance with quality parts and it will last you a life time. The only problem I faced lately was overheating because of a bad fan clutch and that was a cheap job and never overheated again. I will definitely keep this car regardless of mileage.
Stole my heart!
I purchased this vehicle with 174,000 miles. I have to admit the fact that it was a 5-speed (super rare), I was somewhat willing to accept all the risks that come with a high mileage car. But I have to say after 3K miles later, I've never been so love with a car before. Sure, it could be the upgraded suspension (H&R springs and Bilstien Sport shocks), not to mention the factory Mercedes CLK wheels the previous owner added. It's just been a pleasure to drive. No, it does not have a 0-60 mind blowing time. But at higher speeds it will surprise you how capable she is. Just the combination of luxury, fuel economy, and spunk the 5speed tranny bring - very, very satisfied.
Solid and Reliable
I can't believe my car runs over 180K Miles since it is very solid and reliable. Parts are readily available many places including web-sites. Small negative is the oil leakage. It seems most of the car in the same style have the same problem. Still it has excellent value for the price.
Nervous new owner of High mileage Benz
I Just bought 190E, 2.6 yesterday (used lot), dealer sold me car but did not point out what's wrong with car. I love the handling and comfort features of the car but I am worried about the mileage on car(171K). I also found out that it is costly ($400.00) to fix the door lock which will not lock. The reviews from others here, helped me to relax about the mileage and made me feel like part of the Benz family because I do have oil leaks and yellowed headlight glass! Thank you all for your input and reviews. I have never owned a Mercedes and I look forward to enjoying the car with peace of mind about what is the norm for this model and make of car and also in knowing that I can come here for info
