1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A four-cylinder gas powered model is reintroduced to the 190-Class lineup.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chris Henderson,11/08/2002
I bought the car last month and sold my old 1979 300SD. The 190E 2.6 IS th best driving car I have ever owned. Handling and acceleration are fine tuned so that whether you want a quiet sunday drive or an exilerating country road sporty drive you get it all. The design of this car is virtually timeless. I have people ask me all the time if the car is a '98 or a 95. Anyone considering a 190E 2.6 that is in good shape should buy it regardless of the mileage because odometer numbers mean NOTHING to a BENZ.
alpha,10/08/2009
My 190e has 242,000 miles on it. Runs like new. Very smooth ride, good acceleration even though it is a 4 cyl 2.3l. Fun to drive. I just love it. I owned Honda, BMW and Ford but I have to say that the 190e left them all behind. Just needs regular maintenance with quality parts and it will last you a life time. The only problem I faced lately was overheating because of a bad fan clutch and that was a cheap job and never overheated again. I will definitely keep this car regardless of mileage.
jloriga,08/30/2006
I purchased this vehicle with 174,000 miles. I have to admit the fact that it was a 5-speed (super rare), I was somewhat willing to accept all the risks that come with a high mileage car. But I have to say after 3K miles later, I've never been so love with a car before. Sure, it could be the upgraded suspension (H&R springs and Bilstien Sport shocks), not to mention the factory Mercedes CLK wheels the previous owner added. It's just been a pleasure to drive. No, it does not have a 0-60 mind blowing time. But at higher speeds it will surprise you how capable she is. Just the combination of luxury, fuel economy, and spunk the 5speed tranny bring - very, very satisfied.
kennydva,12/26/2002
I can't believe my car runs over 180K Miles since it is very solid and reliable. Parts are readily available many places including web-sites. Small negative is the oil leakage. It seems most of the car in the same style have the same problem. Still it has excellent value for the price.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5100 rpm
