  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
  4. Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$666 - $1,605
Used 190-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A four-cylinder gas powered model is reintroduced to the 190-Class lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car that I have ever owned
Chris Henderson,11/08/2002
I bought the car last month and sold my old 1979 300SD. The 190E 2.6 IS th best driving car I have ever owned. Handling and acceleration are fine tuned so that whether you want a quiet sunday drive or an exilerating country road sporty drive you get it all. The design of this car is virtually timeless. I have people ask me all the time if the car is a '98 or a 95. Anyone considering a 190E 2.6 that is in good shape should buy it regardless of the mileage because odometer numbers mean NOTHING to a BENZ.
one fine piece of metal
alpha,10/08/2009
My 190e has 242,000 miles on it. Runs like new. Very smooth ride, good acceleration even though it is a 4 cyl 2.3l. Fun to drive. I just love it. I owned Honda, BMW and Ford but I have to say that the 190e left them all behind. Just needs regular maintenance with quality parts and it will last you a life time. The only problem I faced lately was overheating because of a bad fan clutch and that was a cheap job and never overheated again. I will definitely keep this car regardless of mileage.
Stole my heart!
jloriga,08/30/2006
I purchased this vehicle with 174,000 miles. I have to admit the fact that it was a 5-speed (super rare), I was somewhat willing to accept all the risks that come with a high mileage car. But I have to say after 3K miles later, I've never been so love with a car before. Sure, it could be the upgraded suspension (H&R springs and Bilstien Sport shocks), not to mention the factory Mercedes CLK wheels the previous owner added. It's just been a pleasure to drive. No, it does not have a 0-60 mind blowing time. But at higher speeds it will surprise you how capable she is. Just the combination of luxury, fuel economy, and spunk the 5speed tranny bring - very, very satisfied.
Solid and Reliable
kennydva,12/26/2002
I can't believe my car runs over 180K Miles since it is very solid and reliable. Parts are readily available many places including web-sites. Small negative is the oil leakage. It seems most of the car in the same style have the same problem. Still it has excellent value for the price.
See all 7 reviews of the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class

Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Overview

The Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class is offered in the following submodels: 190-Class Sedan. Available styles include 190E 2.6 4dr Sedan, and 190E 2.3 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class.

Can't find a used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,289.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,149.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,837.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,185.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz 190-Class lease specials

Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles