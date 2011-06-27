I purchased this vehicle with 174,000 miles. I have to admit the fact that it was a 5-speed (super rare), I was somewhat willing to accept all the risks that come with a high mileage car. But I have to say after 3K miles later, I've never been so love with a car before. Sure, it could be the upgraded suspension (H&R springs and Bilstien Sport shocks), not to mention the factory Mercedes CLK wheels the previous owner added. It's just been a pleasure to drive. No, it does not have a 0-60 mind blowing time. But at higher speeds it will surprise you how capable she is. Just the combination of luxury, fuel economy, and spunk the 5speed tranny bring - very, very satisfied.

Read more