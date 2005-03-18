Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
If you are seeking a reliable car, this would be a great choice. I always owned Cadillacs, Lincolns and others but this was my first Mercedes~Benz and I can't tell you how pleasing it is to drive daily in all weather conditions. Period! I am 369 lbs, 6'2" tall and a large man yet I have ample leg room, comfortable seating, ample engine power out of this amazing 4 cylinder engine. This car glides down back roads, freeways and darts around town. Parking is easy, gas mileage is about 20+ in town and a bit higher highway miles.
This was my first car when I got my license at 16. It was previously my father's car, which he bought brand new from the dealership. This car was solid, I always felt safe, and it was great to learn how to drive on. The fixes on this car were a bit expensive, but the time and money spent were totally worth it. Unfortunately, we donated the car to charity after it accumulated approximately 205,000 miles. Even then it was still up and running. I hear that someone bought it at an auction and it is still going strong.
I've had this car for a short time, but through the worst of temperatures she has started up everytime and heats up quickly. She's heavy and just feels safe. I love this car - I feel so lucky that she is over 10 years old and everything is like new!
Solid vehicle, runs like a charm. Had to replace the back window motor (very common according to Benz mechanics) If you're handy, go to a junkyard and save a ton of dough. I am the 3rd owner, and all maintanance is kept up. Only drawback is finding oil/lube places to carry an oil filter, call ahead and problem solved. Make sure you have the correct tire iron also, not all Benz tire irons will fit the 190e. We use it as our everyday car and love it!
Features & Specs
|190E 2.6 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|158 hp @ 5800 rpm
|190E 2.3 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5100 rpm
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Overview
The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class is offered in the following submodels: 190-Class Sedan. Available styles include 190E 2.6 4dr Sedan, and 190E 2.3 4dr Sedan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 190-Class 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
