Used 2010 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews
Not happy
Can't recommend! The transmission was replaced at 1,400 miles, because it shifted so rough. Thing is it still shifts rough and has very noisy idle. The drive is very noisy also. I am going to trade it in. The upside was the dealership service dept. Was exception. I feel bad their product was so disappointing. Will never buy another Mazda.
Bland... but OK
I was about to get an edge, but I figured that this was going to be better because the dealer offered it for a VERY low price. There is enough room for a family of 4 and an excellent cargo hauler. Though it is very bland. I do not like the exterior look @ all. It has enough power for my needs and fuel milage is right were it should be: about 25mpg 90% city 10% highway w/ all economical driving. If you can find one for super cheap go ahead. If not, go w/ an edge/element. Also, no problems at all except for one thing: tire pressure is already low after 12k miles.
CRAP-mistake to have bought this piece of junk
2010 Tribute bought new (I thought) had a recal to recalibrate tranny...gas milage got worse, rear wiper has failed and worse still I cannot get the wiper arm off to replace the motor..even tried a wheel puller but no go. Rusting under lip of the hood and the hatchback. Had to replace resonator because weld let go. had to change purge valve because it is made too cheap. Wheel lugs are constantly coming loose on mags even after being torqued to manufact specs. Now I was told that there is rust on the roof above the driver's side door in the roof rails that appears to have been fixed before we bought the car According to a Ford dealer looks like car was dropped-explains funny clunk closingdoor
Shifting problems 6 cylinder tribute
Previously had a 2003 & 2005 - 6 cyl Tribute and this new one is doing strange things in down shifting at different speeds and jerking. Met with Mazda Guru and he said this is normal and because of computer and some other tech language, I have to settle for this, but driving the car you can feel the down shifting at 40 mph to 20 mph and then it jerks at different speeds. The gas mileage is terrible and yes I also feel the poor design of the back up camera, messy looking install. Black interior attracts to much dust, the shine is nice looking, but not practical, would Rather have dull interior. The wind noise from front side mirrors is just as bad as before. They know, and working on it.
Love the Tribute
Just got my Mazda this past weekend and I love everything about it so far. Drives really smooth, it's a perfect fun size SUV, looks sporty, and I'm hoping to have many good years with it.
