Used 2008 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews
From new to now problems continue
-4K miles Transmission cooler leaking (replaced under warranty) -8K miles Hard shifting (serviced under warranty) -22K miles transmission stuck in 2nd gear (covered under warranty) -24K miles replaced front brakes and rotors (pulsating and noisy) -Window regulator failure -26K L+R Tie rod end replacement (warranty) -35K engine knocking/tapping (warranty) -35K Serpentine belt tensioner failure (warranty) -46K Transmission shifting hard (not fixed yet) This vehicle is horribly built. Interior is noisy from all the cheap plastics. Suspension and ride quality is really bad too. I would not recommend purchasing this, you're better off with a Kia!!
Window Regulator Should be Recalled
Ok.. So not a bad car as my first mazda purchase. I am totally surprised there hasn't been a recall on these, that all but one of my power window regulators have snapped. Really poor poor poor design and cheap materials. Dealership wants me to pay for labor, will cost be around $800. No-way since this is faulty equipment. not standard wear and tear.. Also gas pedal gets stuck. Incredibly dangerous. Not sure what's worse; windows that do not work or a gas pedal that gets stuck. Other than that.. seems to be a decent car.
Rust Problems Here Too
So I hate to say anything bad about my 2008 Tribute, which we just traded in last week, and I loved owning. It was a simple car without any fuss, and perfect for me! The only bad thing about it is the rust. I noticed a few other reviews mentioning this, and i found it a little too coincidental that we all have found the same rust problems. Mazda must have gotten cheap on their materials, or they stared buying steel from China. I bent down to check on my tires one day and I couldn't believe how badly rusted out the wheel well was. I traded the car in a week later.
Wish I'd never bought it!
Rusting! Thought that was a thing of the past! 90,000 miles the accelerator pedal went limp & SUV stopped moving. Had to have it towed. Now the transmission went out at 128,000. 2 yrs. before that cruise control went out. Friends' vehicles that aren't Mazdas have 200,000+ miles w/ no issues.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great price, good entry-level SUV.
Driving is great especially considering the choices if you want an entry level SUV from a foreign car maker. As expected pick-up is slow. Even thought it's Japanese, it reminded me of my 1995 Ford Taurus, design seemed very similar to Ford. And as expected instruments in the car are not as sturdy and are more of Ford quality. But it's too soon to say anything, it's only been driven 350 kms!
