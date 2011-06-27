Used 2008 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews

From new to now problems continue gz408 , 03/03/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful -4K miles Transmission cooler leaking (replaced under warranty) -8K miles Hard shifting (serviced under warranty) -22K miles transmission stuck in 2nd gear (covered under warranty) -24K miles replaced front brakes and rotors (pulsating and noisy) -Window regulator failure -26K L+R Tie rod end replacement (warranty) -35K engine knocking/tapping (warranty) -35K Serpentine belt tensioner failure (warranty) -46K Transmission shifting hard (not fixed yet) This vehicle is horribly built. Interior is noisy from all the cheap plastics. Suspension and ride quality is really bad too. I would not recommend purchasing this, you're better off with a Kia!! Report Abuse

Window Regulator Should be Recalled swflmazda , 11/18/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Ok.. So not a bad car as my first mazda purchase. I am totally surprised there hasn't been a recall on these, that all but one of my power window regulators have snapped. Really poor poor poor design and cheap materials. Dealership wants me to pay for labor, will cost be around $800. No-way since this is faulty equipment. not standard wear and tear.. Also gas pedal gets stuck. Incredibly dangerous. Not sure what's worse; windows that do not work or a gas pedal that gets stuck. Other than that.. seems to be a decent car.

Rust Problems Here Too ChicagoDriver , 10/17/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful So I hate to say anything bad about my 2008 Tribute, which we just traded in last week, and I loved owning. It was a simple car without any fuss, and perfect for me! The only bad thing about it is the rust. I noticed a few other reviews mentioning this, and i found it a little too coincidental that we all have found the same rust problems. Mazda must have gotten cheap on their materials, or they stared buying steel from China. I bent down to check on my tires one day and I couldn't believe how badly rusted out the wheel well was. I traded the car in a week later.

Wish I'd never bought it! Kathy , 09/10/2015 i Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Rusting! Thought that was a thing of the past! 90,000 miles the accelerator pedal went limp & SUV stopped moving. Had to have it towed. Now the transmission went out at 128,000. 2 yrs. before that cruise control went out. Friends' vehicles that aren't Mazdas have 200,000+ miles w/ no issues. Performance Comfort Reliability Value