Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Not bad... not bad at all
This is my second Mazda. Drawn to it obviously because of the gas mileage. Had an old Jeep which cost around $90 to fill up recently. Was looking for an SUV to replace it. Came across an article talk about the Tribute hybrid. Decided to take a look. Nice looking car, 34/30 city/hwy mpg, comfortable to drive and quieter than my Mazda 6. Couple that with the available $3000 tax credit and the deal was sealed! Hurry and find one.
Green Power!
Owned a gas guzzling Jeep and paying $90 per fill up was just not cutting it. Looked at another SUV and was reading about the Ford Escape. Stumbled upon this gem. Sister car to Escape and Mercury Mariner, but a better design (in my opinion), and better pricing. Couple that with the $3000 tax incentive and I was sold. Solidly built, quiet, flawless transition from battery to gas and back. Decent sound system. Averaging 31 mpg since we got it. NICE!
So far so good...
We bought the car in Feb and took a trip from Sacramento to San Diego and back a month later. Car is comfortable for 3-4 people + large dog in back. I enjoy driving it. Mileage on SD trip averaged 30 MPG. In town 28-31 MPG. You will find yourself driving a little slower to drive farther in electric mode. We are glad we bought it.
Love my Mazda Tribute Hybrid
We purchased our mazda when gas was still under 4.00 a gallon. Love the mileage, 36 mpg. Fun car to drive. Overall very satisfied.
Unexpected nice found
My wife got her new driver's license and she initially wanted a MINI, but I thought why don't we go green, and I didn't even know there's a hybrid SUV made by Mazda at that time. The color options were limited, we picked the spark blue and there was only 1 available in socal when I searched the Mazda inventory. Fortunately it was a nice looking sky blue and the pricing sealed the deal. We've been getting 29 mpg on avg so far, handling is quite good (we just drove it up to the mountains this weekend) and the audio system is better than expected. Even my picky parents said the back seats are comfortable.
Sponsored cars related to the Tribute Hybrid
Related Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner