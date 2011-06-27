Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Not bad... not bad at all pleasden , 06/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second Mazda. Drawn to it obviously because of the gas mileage. Had an old Jeep which cost around $90 to fill up recently. Was looking for an SUV to replace it. Came across an article talk about the Tribute hybrid. Decided to take a look. Nice looking car, 34/30 city/hwy mpg, comfortable to drive and quieter than my Mazda 6. Couple that with the available $3000 tax credit and the deal was sealed! Hurry and find one. Report Abuse

Green Power! Trivalley guy , 06/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Owned a gas guzzling Jeep and paying $90 per fill up was just not cutting it. Looked at another SUV and was reading about the Ford Escape. Stumbled upon this gem. Sister car to Escape and Mercury Mariner, but a better design (in my opinion), and better pricing. Couple that with the $3000 tax incentive and I was sold. Solidly built, quiet, flawless transition from battery to gas and back. Decent sound system. Averaging 31 mpg since we got it. NICE!

So far so good... CJ , 06/19/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought the car in Feb and took a trip from Sacramento to San Diego and back a month later. Car is comfortable for 3-4 people + large dog in back. I enjoy driving it. Mileage on SD trip averaged 30 MPG. In town 28-31 MPG. You will find yourself driving a little slower to drive farther in electric mode. We are glad we bought it.

Love my Mazda Tribute Hybrid al , 06/23/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We purchased our mazda when gas was still under 4.00 a gallon. Love the mileage, 36 mpg. Fun car to drive. Overall very satisfied.