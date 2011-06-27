  1. Home
Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not bad... not bad at all

pleasden, 06/16/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second Mazda. Drawn to it obviously because of the gas mileage. Had an old Jeep which cost around $90 to fill up recently. Was looking for an SUV to replace it. Came across an article talk about the Tribute hybrid. Decided to take a look. Nice looking car, 34/30 city/hwy mpg, comfortable to drive and quieter than my Mazda 6. Couple that with the available $3000 tax credit and the deal was sealed! Hurry and find one.

Green Power!

Trivalley guy, 06/26/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Owned a gas guzzling Jeep and paying $90 per fill up was just not cutting it. Looked at another SUV and was reading about the Ford Escape. Stumbled upon this gem. Sister car to Escape and Mercury Mariner, but a better design (in my opinion), and better pricing. Couple that with the $3000 tax incentive and I was sold. Solidly built, quiet, flawless transition from battery to gas and back. Decent sound system. Averaging 31 mpg since we got it. NICE!

So far so good...

CJ, 06/19/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought the car in Feb and took a trip from Sacramento to San Diego and back a month later. Car is comfortable for 3-4 people + large dog in back. I enjoy driving it. Mileage on SD trip averaged 30 MPG. In town 28-31 MPG. You will find yourself driving a little slower to drive farther in electric mode. We are glad we bought it.

Love my Mazda Tribute Hybrid

al, 06/23/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We purchased our mazda when gas was still under 4.00 a gallon. Love the mileage, 36 mpg. Fun car to drive. Overall very satisfied.

Unexpected nice found

jssum, 07/09/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My wife got her new driver's license and she initially wanted a MINI, but I thought why don't we go green, and I didn't even know there's a hybrid SUV made by Mazda at that time. The color options were limited, we picked the spark blue and there was only 1 available in socal when I searched the Mazda inventory. Fortunately it was a nice looking sky blue and the pricing sealed the deal. We've been getting 29 mpg on avg so far, handling is quite good (we just drove it up to the mountains this weekend) and the audio system is better than expected. Even my picky parents said the back seats are comfortable.

