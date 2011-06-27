Used 1994 Mazda Protege Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love this car
This is the best little car EVER! I've had it for 11 years, and never had to do any work on it - just brakes, A/C, tires, etc. Now it has 245,000 miles with the original clutch! You can't beat that. And it's still fun to drive - the manual transmission makes it feel zippy, even though its 103 horses must be Very Tired by now.
The Best Of MAZDA!
I bought this superb car in 1998. It was 4 years old with just around 48,000 miles. This is the second Protege LX I have owned, the first one being a '93 with a 5 speed, this car is an 4sp. automatic. This car is perfect in reliability and very mechanically sound. Only normal repairs and scheduled services have been done,so far nothing major. The good news is that this car has 215,500 miles on it. It uses no oil, leaks no fluids of any kind. The transmission has been flawless all those miles. If your looking for a reliable vehicle and your lucky to find one in decent shape. BUY IT! 1994 MAZDA PROTEGE LX 1.8 DOHC
Best car in the whole world!!!
I bought this car when I was 15 for $800. and I am now 20 and it still runs perfectly. a/c is still running perfectly, and I have had to replace the clutch, that only cost me $300,i've got a great mechanic. Other than that, this car is sooo great. It's a DX, 1.8 DOHC, manual 5 spd trans., My muffler fell off a couple months ago, probably b/c there was a big hole. The car has always been loud, now it's just super loud. It never had a pass. side mirror, but i lived. This is the best car ever, I just bought a new Mazda 3 because it was a really good deal, not b/c i needed a new car. I will keep my protege forever it has 230,000 miles now, and i will NEVER get rid of this car.
Back from the dead...
I bought this car from someone who was gonna junk it for $300. It needed a speedo cable, front/rear rotors, new CV axles, and new front struts. I got it on the road for a total of $1200 including buying the car. I also put a new set of tires on. That was 2 years and 20k miles ago, and it's still going! All my friends make fun of it, it looks pretty beat down. But it starts every time, and even runs good in snow.
32 MPG
Great car! I have a rarer half-year model (a 93-and-a-half) sold as a DX -- includes the larger 1.8 liter DOHC engine paired with the outstanding manual Mazda transmission and lightweight DX options (plus A/C). I average 34 MPG on the highways, and 30 in the city. Real fun to drive. Repair costs are ok: yearly exhaust problems (thankfully Midas has a lifetime warranty for free parts and labor). I changed out my spark plug wires with higher-end Bosch wires which blew out a spark plug sensor -- $800 repair. DO NOT USE BOSCH WIRES WITH THIS CAR! I bought the car with 72k miles in '97 and I'm close to 150k now. I'm planning on keeping the car 'till it's an antique!
Sponsored cars related to the Protege
Related Used 1994 Mazda Protege Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner