Used 1993 Mazda Protege Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mazda Protege 1993 Selx1 , 08/14/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car three years ago with 273,000 kms on it. Replaced the exhaust, replaced water pump and timing belt. Body work etc. Almost 80,000 kms added to the total... sitting at 358,000 kms now. Does not burn oil. Still has lots of power, great on the highway. Would buy another in a heart beat.

93 Protege rgjbolin , 05/25/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My 93 Protege has been outstanding. I have 116K miles on it and have never had to make any repairs other than normal maintenance.

Perfectly relaible car - with some zip munchman , 05/27/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a very reliable car and I didn't get much fixed in the years that I owned it. Would have been nice to have airbags ut other than that it is a great car to have.

Review of 1993 Mazda Protege Over 12 Yrs TurtleLady , 03/01/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this teal 1993 Mazda Protege DX 4Dr new off the lot in 1993. I've had it for 12 years now, and it's been a very dependable car. The fabric on the ceiling is beginning to tear, and the drivers side seat has a small wear- through. The paint is peeling. But in terms of mechanical reliability I couldn't be happier! It has had 3 major replacements of the steering system, but all were within 5 year warranty period. I was driving 55 down the highway when I had a rear blowout. I only knew it because I smelled rubber and saw pieces of tire flying up in the rear view mirror. The handling of the car did not change! I'd buy another one without hesitation!