  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Navajo
  4. Used 1994 Mazda Navajo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1994 Mazda Navajo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mazda Navajo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$727 - $1,466
Used Navajo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Restyled alloy wheels are new. Since Ford won't give Mazda a four-door version of the Explorer to sell, this is the final year for Navajo as Mazda picks up its toys and goes home to pout.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda Navajo.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hard to find quality
mjmcesq,04/12/2010
I bought this vehicle used in 2002 as a graduation gift for my daughter but it is now my personal vehicle. It has 170,000 miles and will easily make 200,000. Just two criticisms of this extremely well-built SUV which should have continued to be made based upon its performance: The rear bumpers rust quickly and badly (I learned its true for for virtually all of them) and even for 1994 the fuel economy should have been better. On the other hand, it is extremely reliable, the body did not have the bad rusting problems of its Explorer counterpart,did, and its rarity makes it additionally fun to have and drive.
Better than 1994 Explorer
1989 Mark 7,04/01/2005
I went to a Ford dealer on 9-5-1993. And there I found a brand new 1994 Mazda Navajo LX 4WD. I thought it was odd until I looked at the 1994 Explorer that was next to it and realized that the looked identical. I came back on 9-12-1993 and it was still there, so ... I bought it. I still have it today.
Strong Light Truck Utility
James R Arnold,12/10/2002
The Mazda Navajo is a very strong and capable vehicle. The four wheel drive is excellent, and it's turning radius is even better. The LX leather package includes leather seats, and all other options. The interior is very comfortable, yet it means business. THe exterior has excellent trim effects and stock alloy wheels. I love the vehicle!
Great Truck
dan,08/18/2006
I own a Navajo and had it lifted 6 inches as well as performance parts put into it and it holds up great! Yeah it get all the normal truck problems; tire alignments and normal wear and tear. Over all it's my little big baby.
See all 8 reviews of the 1994 Mazda Navajo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mazda Navajo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mazda Navajo

Used 1994 Mazda Navajo Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda Navajo is offered in the following submodels: Navajo SUV. Available styles include LX 2dr SUV, LX 2dr SUV 4WD, DX 2dr SUV 4WD, and DX 2dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mazda Navajo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mazda Navajos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mazda Navajo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mazda Navajo.

Can't find a used 1994 Mazda Navajos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Navajo for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,940.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Navajo for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,345.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mazda Navajo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Navajo lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mazda Navajo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles