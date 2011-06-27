1993 Mazda Navajo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,463
Used Navajo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Four-wheel ABS is now standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda Navajo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gisele,03/08/2002
This vehicle was wonderful. The only thing that ever went wrong with it was the starter, other than that it ran like a dream. Off-road it was amazing. The car would ride over rough terrain and you could hold a can of soda with out spilling it. I feel that the Navajo is the forgotten SUV. Not many people know what this vehicle is and that it even exists. It is pretty much a clone of the Ford Explorer and its parts are pretty much all manufactured by Ford.
living_ded_guy,10/07/2003
I love this thing. It handles like a car on the road and tackles rough terrain with ease. I've gotten lots of respect out of this car and I give it lots of respect. Would definately buy another one!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mazda Navajo features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Navajo
Related Used 1993 Mazda Navajo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019