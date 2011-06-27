  1. Home
1993 Mazda Navajo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Four-wheel ABS is now standard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mazda Navajo
Gisele,03/08/2002
This vehicle was wonderful. The only thing that ever went wrong with it was the starter, other than that it ran like a dream. Off-road it was amazing. The car would ride over rough terrain and you could hold a can of soda with out spilling it. I feel that the Navajo is the forgotten SUV. Not many people know what this vehicle is and that it even exists. It is pretty much a clone of the Ford Explorer and its parts are pretty much all manufactured by Ford.
What a truck!
living_ded_guy,10/07/2003
I love this thing. It handles like a car on the road and tackles rough terrain with ease. I've gotten lots of respect out of this car and I give it lots of respect. Would definately buy another one!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Mazda Navajo Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda Navajo is offered in the following submodels: Navajo SUV. Available styles include DX 2dr SUV, DX 2dr SUV 4WD, LX 2dr SUV, and LX 2dr SUV 4WD.

