1992 Mazda Navajo Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A base model joins the lineup, called DX. Upper trim level becomes LX. Two-wheel drive is now available in either trim level.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda Navajo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mountain girl,06/21/2002
Has gotten me out of more tight spots than I care to think about. Great on the highway and a hoot on snowmobile trails in the summer! Plows 4' snow and cruises over the continental divide in the middle of summer.
Pedro G.,10/31/2002
I bought the car with 24K miles and put another 109 on it. The 4x4 worked great in Maine winters and through the mud off-road. The only major problem throughout the years was the A.C.-- replaced twice. The truck was very reliable which is contrary to the Consumer Report ratings.
Mary L S,08/24/2005
Next to a Ford pickup this is the most comfortable car I have ever had. It holds the road in all weather conditions and is certainly fun as well as relaxing to drive. Its comfort is great and size is great, other than mine being a 2 door -- as age gets to us it's hard to get into the back seat but once there it's great. I love the size over all. The rear door is great as it opens the window separately and then the whole back opens also. I have put 120,000 miles on my '92 since we got it in 98. I LOVE IT.
beetlejuice40,03/24/2003
I purchased this vehicle from Utah in the spring of 2001. Initially Installed the best Monroe shocks, 4 new tires, and a K&N air filter. Now have 137,000 miles and it still runs like new.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
