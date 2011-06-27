  1. Home
1992 Mazda Navajo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A base model joins the lineup, called DX. Upper trim level becomes LX. Two-wheel drive is now available in either trim level.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Mazda Navajo
mountain girl,06/21/2002
Has gotten me out of more tight spots than I care to think about. Great on the highway and a hoot on snowmobile trails in the summer! Plows 4' snow and cruises over the continental divide in the middle of summer.
Good Soldier
Pedro G.,10/31/2002
I bought the car with 24K miles and put another 109 on it. The 4x4 worked great in Maine winters and through the mud off-road. The only major problem throughout the years was the A.C.-- replaced twice. The truck was very reliable which is contrary to the Consumer Report ratings.
Great Vehicle
Mary L S,08/24/2005
Next to a Ford pickup this is the most comfortable car I have ever had. It holds the road in all weather conditions and is certainly fun as well as relaxing to drive. Its comfort is great and size is great, other than mine being a 2 door -- as age gets to us it's hard to get into the back seat but once there it's great. I love the size over all. The rear door is great as it opens the window separately and then the whole back opens also. I have put 120,000 miles on my '92 since we got it in 98. I LOVE IT.
Great Vehicle
beetlejuice40,03/24/2003
I purchased this vehicle from Utah in the spring of 2001. Initially Installed the best Monroe shocks, 4 new tires, and a K&N air filter. Now have 137,000 miles and it still runs like new.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda Navajo

Used 1992 Mazda Navajo Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda Navajo is offered in the following submodels: Navajo SUV. Available styles include DX 2dr SUV, LX 2dr SUV, DX 2dr SUV 4WD, and LX 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mazda Navajo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mazda Navajos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mazda Navajo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mazda Navajo.

Can't find a used 1992 Mazda Navajos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Navajo for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,556.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,884.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Navajo for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,011.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mazda Navajo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

