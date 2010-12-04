Used 1994 Mazda Navajo for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Navajo
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Navajo
See all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.4 8 Reviews
Report abuse
mjmcesq, 04/12/2010
I bought this vehicle used in 2002 as a graduation gift for my daughter but it is now my personal vehicle. It has 170,000 miles and will easily make 200,000. Just two criticisms of this extremely well-built SUV which should have continued to be made based upon its performance: The rear bumpers rust quickly and badly (I learned its true for for virtually all of them) and even for 1994 the fuel economy should have been better. On the other hand, it is extremely reliable, the body did not have the bad rusting problems of its Explorer counterpart,did, and its rarity makes it additionally fun to have and drive.
