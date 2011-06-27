Estimated values
1994 Mazda Navajo DX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,466
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,318
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,023
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Mazda Navajo LX 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,466
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,318
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,023
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Mazda Navajo LX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,466
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,318
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,023
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
