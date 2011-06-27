  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Navajo
  4. Used 1994 Mazda Navajo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mazda Navajo DX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Navajo
Overview
See Navajo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.2/366.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length175.3 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
See Navajo Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mazda Navajo DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles