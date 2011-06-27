Used 1991 Mazda Navajo SUV Consumer Reviews

Gas Guzzler pete_s_2 , 04/07/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I wish it would get me more than ten miles per gallon, other that that it runs super clean, I'm amazed at how clean the old oil looks when I change its oil every three months Report Abuse

12 Years of owning a Navajo. Sean_Riggan , 11/28/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Navajo when it was one year old w/20,000 miles in 1992. In the intervening 90,000 miles, I have found the Navajo to be unusually reliable. It has never required any major repairs. Car has tow package w/3.73 rear end gears and has always towed very well, even large loads (albeit usually not much faster than 65 MPH). 112k miles, and the engine has literally never burned a drop of oil! Report Abuse

Navajo Yo Tucker Mudrick , 04/07/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful The name of my car offended my many Indian friends. They actually got so mad that they keyed my car. But, overall it could be worse, even though I can't manage to give it more than a 1 in any catagory. It is the worst car I've ever owned, however. Of course, it could be worse. Report Abuse

Good used car kathe , 06/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Same as the Ford Explorer. Engine is bullet proof. 175,000 miles and still going strong and not burning any oil. Report Abuse