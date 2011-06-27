  1. Home
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Features & Specs

More about the 2021 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG302930
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg26/34 mpg26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.309.4/404.6 mi.309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG302930
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm181 hp @ 7000 rpm181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.30.8 ft.30.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Interior Packageyesnoyes
Roadside Assistance Kityesyesyes
Appearance Packageyesyesyes
Weather Packageyesyesyes
Soul Red Crystal Paint & White Nappa Leathernoyesno
Machine Gray Paint & White Nappa Leathernoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
9 total speakersnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Single zone front air conditioningyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Single zone front climate controlnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyesnoyes
Interior Lighting Kityesnono
White Nappa Leathernoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Soul Red Crystal Paintyesyesyes
Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Coloryesyesno
Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Blackyesyesno
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Gray Cloth Soft Top Roof w/Cloth Liningnoyesno
Snowflake White Pearl Paintnoyesno
Machine Gray Paintnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.154.1 in.154.1 in.
Curb weight2403 lbs.2341 lbs.2403 lbs.
Gross weight2789 lbs.2745 lbs.2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height48.6 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
Maximum payload386 lbs.404 lbs.386 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.90.9 in.90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Polymetal Gray
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Polymetal Gray
  • Arctic White
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • White Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Light Gray Stitch, cloth
  • Black w/Light Gray Stitch, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnono
P195/50R16 tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P205/45R17 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,180
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Starting MSRP
$30,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.

