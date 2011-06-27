Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MX-5 Miata Convertible
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,742*
Total Cash Price
$21,868
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,437*
Total Cash Price
$22,305
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,597*
Total Cash Price
$29,959
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,986*
Total Cash Price
$30,834
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,944*
Total Cash Price
$30,178
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,132*
Total Cash Price
$22,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$466
|$1,782
|$1,248
|$1,359
|$1,356
|$6,211
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,184
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,176
|$946
|$700
|$438
|$158
|$3,418
|Depreciation
|$4,157
|$1,727
|$1,535
|$1,378
|$1,256
|$10,053
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,422
|$7,112
|$6,265
|$6,098
|$5,845
|$34,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,818
|$1,273
|$1,386
|$1,383
|$6,335
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,200
|$965
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,486
|Depreciation
|$4,240
|$1,762
|$1,566
|$1,406
|$1,281
|$10,254
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,610
|$7,254
|$6,390
|$6,220
|$5,962
|$35,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$638
|$2,441
|$1,710
|$1,862
|$1,858
|$8,509
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,847
|Financing
|$1,611
|$1,296
|$959
|$600
|$216
|$4,683
|Depreciation
|$5,695
|$2,366
|$2,103
|$1,888
|$1,721
|$13,773
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,908
|$9,743
|$8,583
|$8,354
|$8,008
|$47,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$657
|$2,513
|$1,760
|$1,916
|$1,912
|$8,758
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,669
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,901
|Financing
|$1,658
|$1,334
|$987
|$618
|$223
|$4,819
|Depreciation
|$5,861
|$2,435
|$2,164
|$1,943
|$1,771
|$14,175
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,285
|$10,028
|$8,834
|$8,598
|$8,241
|$48,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$643
|$2,459
|$1,722
|$1,875
|$1,871
|$8,571
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,634
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,860
|Financing
|$1,623
|$1,305
|$966
|$604
|$218
|$4,717
|Depreciation
|$5,737
|$2,383
|$2,118
|$1,902
|$1,733
|$13,873
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,002
|$9,815
|$8,646
|$8,415
|$8,066
|$47,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$485
|$1,853
|$1,298
|$1,413
|$1,410
|$6,459
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,231
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,223
|$984
|$728
|$456
|$164
|$3,555
|Depreciation
|$4,323
|$1,796
|$1,596
|$1,433
|$1,306
|$10,455
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,799
|$7,396
|$6,516
|$6,342
|$6,079
|$36,132
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 MX-5 Miata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Virginia is:not available
