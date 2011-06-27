Used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

Exactly what I expected jim dean smith , 12/15/2015 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this car (2015 MX-5, 5 speed soft top) as a toy, to balance with my Tundra. It is an absolute joy to drive, I look for excuses to go somewhere in it. It is very quick both in handling and acceleration (not fast in straight line acceleration, but fast enough and then some), and corners better than my Lexus IS or any other normal car I have ever driven. I now have a little over 10K miles, absolutely no problem. This is a sports car, not particularly practical, but it is lots of fun, so if you can need a reason to buy one, hopefully I just gave you one. Update, after a year and 20k miles, no problems, although on 100 degree days the ac struggles. But not many 100 + days where I live, so no big deal. Still really like this little car. Update after 2 years, 36,000 I still try to find errands to run just so I can drive this little toy. Last update, Dec 2018. Traded this in on a bmw 230i. Big mistake, the mx5 was such a better car, handling and fun. If you get a chance to buy a Miata, do it, and then keep it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My 2015 Grand Touring Joules , 04/26/2016 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My son is off to college so I gave him my 2014 Ford Escape and bought this little hard top for me. Great excuse right?!? Considering other roadsters out there cost so much more, I can't complain about anything. No wonder this is the best selling roadster of all time! I purchased my 2015 from Enterprise Car Sales - it was a rental and had 19,500 miles on it. I just love it! Every negative point I read on this car, cracks me! It's too small - It's too loud, you can feel the road to much, blah blah blah. It's a roadster so of course it's all those things but it is so much more! It handles like a dream and is so much fun to drive. I joined the local Miata club and did a back road drive to Moss Landing - zoom zoom is right!! The only change I'm thinking of making is putting in a roll bar. But I love this car and people must love them too because it is hard to find a 2015 hard top and that is exactly what I wanted. Can you tell I LOVE IT ;) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Car Full of Joy Doug Shaffer , 09/20/2016 Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We were looking for a hardtop Club with an automatic transmission and found one at the first dealer we visited. The car is exactly what was expected and is a joy to drive with the power hardtop down in sunny weather - we live on an island in Puget Sound with winding roads and gorgeous views. The model we found has an automatic shift, but can be moved freely to something that simulates a standard manual shift, even when underway. There are four steering wheel finger-operated shift levers that you can touch up or down operating the automatic transmission manually. The simulation is quite realistic. Had a Chrysler rag top in Florida and will not go that route again, but this powered hardtop is wonderful. Aside from the quick powered raise/lower and the ease of keeping it clean, the hardtop is not as noisy inside as the rag top. And I'm quite sure that it's warmer in the winter. We really like this little roadster - it brings us a lot of joy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mazda has no air cond*** Gigi Hernandez , 07/21/2015 Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 17 people found this review helpful if you are tempted to buy a cute little Miata like I did ... its adorable ... faster than you can dream... everyone loves it ... but there are 3 problems with this car the air conditioning is weak .... it never gets cold !!! Its hot in Oklahoma right now , so I left the convertible top on , turned my air up all the way , kept waiting for it to get cool ... just barely cool... this is a brand new car !! obviously they assumed if you are going to have the top down you wont notice the air conditioner anyway... but its hotter than #%@$$ ...and the paint job is cheap ... it looks like I drive it thru the brush every day ... I live in the city ... there are tiny scratches all over it ... and we when we had ice in Feb the ice actually left a scrape around the bottom of the car... and the last thing is the radio ... it doesnt search out all the stations like my old car did ... and the speakers are not powerful ... I would get the Sirius option for the radio but I have been trying to read the 300 page instruction manual that was obviously written by a 21 year old genius and not meant for anyone else to understand Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse