Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
BEST THERE IS!
I bought this vehicle to drive both for fun and back and forth to work, and it is truly what I expected. It even loads my golf clubs in the trunk! The only real complaint I have is that somehow it could have a spare tire. I just feel real uneasy going out of town far without a spare, even though they do give you an air pump and sealit material. Overall, I definitely recommend this car and would buy one again sometime once i wear this one out, if that is possible.
Duel N Fun
We have our MX5 8 months and it has been a blast. The little lady fell in love with it. While it's NO Corvette(we have a ZO6, also) in the power dept., it's just fun to zip around in. Just extremely well engineered and designed. However, I don't know why the 6th gear runs at such a high RPM, kills the mpg. And yes another inch or two of leg room would be great (I'm 6'2") but this is livable. We just love the pwht. When up, it fits the design and when down there's still a trunk. And the shift pattern (6M) is a delight and more fun than our Vette. Well maybe they're equal. We would strongly recommend the MX5 with the power hard top. It's dueling in the fun, top up or down.
MX-5 Happy
This is my second MX-5. I had a 2002 and traded it in in 2006 for a BMW 3 series sedan. I missed it so much, I bought a black Sport with PRHT. I love this car and can't get into it without smiling. It is fun to drive and to cruise the back roads as well as a daily commuter. The greatest improvements since 2002 is that this feels faster, less noisy with the top down and I do not miss having to put on that vinyl roof cover. It still drives like a go kart and handles like a dream. I took it to Stowe Vermont and it was great going through the Mountains with my 6 speed. To misquote Jeremy Clarkson, "The reason I gave this car 10 stars is because i could not give it fourteen."
2009 MX5 - Driven 40k in the last 1 1/2
Researched a bunch of different roasters. Drove the 350Z, Boxers, S2000 and bought a 2009 with 7k on it. A compelling factor was the PRHT which works perfectly. I just sold my Triumph motorcyce (much to my wife's delight) and I tell you, this little car is ALMOST as fun to drive. I did do a 180 spin in rain, so be cautious in wet conditions. I too would love to have about 50 more hp but you have to know how to squeeze the power out of it, mainly by shifting at higher rpms. I think the build quality is better than a couple used boxers I drove...really tight. The Honda S2000 used car prices were I think, over priced, the BMW I would hate to have to repair, as would be the Boxer. Fun!
Keeps getting better and better
I drove an '09 on a whim, didn't think I'd buy as I loved my 07 Grand Touring PRHT. I was wrong. As soon as I took the test drive I could tell the seemingly minor changes had made a great car even, well, greater. Red line is up to 7200, so less hitting the rev limiter when winding it out. Engine and tranny just seem stronger and smoother, although the published numbers are basically unchanged. 6M shifts seem even tighter and shorter if that's possible. Must have been exhaust tweaks because it sounds even better. Interior also seems roomier, the door cup holder has been redesigned and no longer protrudes into your leg. Love that! Traded my 07 on the spot and drove the 09 home.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner