Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

Miata Equals Fun KAG Miata , 05/16/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Miatas are pure driving enjoyment. Simple and lightweight they thrive on winding roads. My 2000 has 32000 miles on it and has been rock solid reliable. The body is rigid, with only mild cowl shake. Interior space is OK if you're under 6 feet. A tilt wheel would be nice, but otherwise, the dash layout is clean and easy to read. The manual tranny is easy to shift with short throws. One of the nicest benefits of a Miata is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have fun. I'm sorry I waited so long to get one. Report Abuse

A scalpel in a world of hammers MRGTX , 02/08/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my second Miata and the rush of endorphins that these car are capable of inducing has not waned at all in my almost ten years of Miata ownership. There's nothing on the road as inexpensive to own and reliable while being as much fun. You can't help but fall in love with these cars! Sublime handling, intuitive steering, shifting is a pleasure. Second generation (like the 2000) offers some nice improvements glass window, stiffer body, etc. while not being much (if any) heavier. I miss the pop-up lights though. Report Abuse

Lovin' it! Miata Fan , 08/15/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Wonderful little car. When you get this car, you're not just getting a vehicle to get from point A to B. You're getting a lifestyle. You're getting other friends (Miata fanatics) on the road. You're getting looks from girls. You're getting an "in" to a worldwide base of Miata enthusiasts. You're getting exhilaration on your morning commute (I can't tell you how many coworkers complain about the drive to work...but never me!). Mazda has the right to put "pure fun" in the official list of features. Report Abuse

My 3rd Miata Rick , 01/24/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I live in south Florida and this is my 3rd Miata. I very rarely drive with the top up. I have been known to drop the top to drive to Publix a half mile away. I had a '93 and then a '95 which I sold with 190,000 miles on it. Bought my 2000 with 36,000 (almost brand new!). This car is much better than the type 1 cars. The trunk has finally been designed to hold something and I do not miss the barn door headlights. In my old cars the trunk would hold my Les Paul case but not an SG case. The new trunk is redesigned to easily hold a larger guitar case. Some people laugh at a musician owning a Miata but I can pack 2 electric guitars, 1 acoustic guitar, my amp, keyboard, tenor sax and misc. stuff. Report Abuse