Used 1993 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

More about the 1993 MPV
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG1518
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.4/333.2 mi.254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG1518
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.6 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.
Curb weight4010 lbs.3515 lbs.
Height70.8 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width72.3 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Whisper Green Mica
  • Elegant Biege Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Clear White
  • Ruby Mica
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Whisper Green Mica
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Clear White
  • Elegant Biege Metallic
  • Ruby Mica
