Used 1992 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

More about the 1992 MPV
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG1815
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.277.2/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1815
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l3.0 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.1 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.
Width71.9 in.72.3 in.
Curb weight3685 lbs.4010 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Silver Stone
  • Whisper Green Mica
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Mica
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver Stone
  • Ruby Mica
  • Whisper Green Mica
  • Clear White
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
