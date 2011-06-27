Vehicle overview

The standard Mazda 6, with its sporty handling and edgy style, has been a solid choice the past few years for consumers wanting a midsize sedan with a little extra pizzazz. Last year, Mazda went a step further by giving the car the Mazdaspeed treatment. A true sport sedan, the high-performance 2007 Mazdaspeed 6 combines the room and comfort expected in this class with the thrill of a turbocharged, direct-injected engine that pumps out an impressive 274 horsepower.

Normally, the performance of a front-drive car like the 6 would be limited by torque steer and tire spin if that much power were applied to the rear wheels. Thankfully, Mazda chose to equip the Mazdaspeed 6 with an all-wheel-drive system that can vary the power split from front to rear as needs dictate. Further underscoring Mazda's intentions for the car are a beefed-up chassis that's 50 percent more torsionally rigid than the standard 6's, a limited-slip rear differential borrowed from the Mazda RX-8 and the requisite sport suspension, big wheels and big brakes.

A mature approach was taken in regards to body modifications -- there's no garish hood scoop or massive rear wing tacked onto the body -- but a deep front airdam, side sill extensions, rear deck lid spoiler and 18-inch alloys get the message across that this is a serious performance machine.

With the Mazda 6 already one of the best-handling midsize sedans on the market, it's no surprise that the Mazdaspeed version delivers enough excitement to keep an enthusiast grinning from ear to ear on back roads, while offering enough room for his kids in the backseat. In terms of size and performance, the 2007 Mazdaspeed 6's most direct competitor is the Subaru Legacy GT. Most drivers will find the Mazdaspeed more involving in terms of steering feel and handling, though the Subie has a more linear power band and its lighter steering and clutch pedal stroke can be easier to deal with day to day. The Mazda sedan is also a good choice for enthusiasts who want something more agile than the bulky Dodge Charger R/T or those put off by the boy-racer styling, harder suspensions and smaller backseats found in the Subaru WRX STI and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.