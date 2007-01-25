Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 168,935 miles
$7,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.838 Reviews
Report abuse
Grant from Texas,01/25/2007
I was very content with my 2005 Mazda 6 until I test drove a Speed 6. It's handling, acceleration, and ability to take bumps and curves is unbelievable. It takes all the attributes of other recent small muscle cars and combines them with a big car feel reminiscent of a larger Audi or Saab. Although externally a Mazda 6, and sharing a similar interior and weight it drives completely differently. This car does 0 - 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.
Related Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2014
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2012
- Used BMW Z4 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2011
- Used Audi TTS 2012
- Used Chevrolet Express 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn 2016
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2010
- Used Mercury Milan Hybrid 2010
- Used Suzuki Equator 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2011
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2013
- Used Aston Martin Vanquish S 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda MPV Arlington VA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Orlando FL
- Used Mazda Tribute Lawrenceville GA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Newport News VA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Arlington TX
- Used Mazda CX-9 Vancouver WA
- Used Mazda CX-7 Lexington KY
- Used Mazda 5 Norfolk VA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Baton Rouge LA
- Used Mazda CX-7 Manassas VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox