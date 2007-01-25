Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Mazdaspeed 6 Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport

    168,935 miles

    $7,000

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Mazdaspeed 6

Overall Consumer Rating
4.838 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Zoom, zoom!
Grant from Texas,01/25/2007
I was very content with my 2005 Mazda 6 until I test drove a Speed 6. It's handling, acceleration, and ability to take bumps and curves is unbelievable. It takes all the attributes of other recent small muscle cars and combines them with a big car feel reminiscent of a larger Audi or Saab. Although externally a Mazda 6, and sharing a similar interior and weight it drives completely differently. This car does 0 - 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.
