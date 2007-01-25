Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 for Sale Near Me

Five Star Ford Lincoln - Warner Robins / Georgia

Recent Arrival! AWD. Five Star Ford of Warner Robins is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2006 Mazda Mazda6. This MazdaSpeed6 Mazda6 is beautifully finished in Titanium Gray Metallic and complimented by Black Cloth and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with AWD and gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 20/26 City/Highway MPGKBB Fair Market Range High: $5,640Everyone in our staff here at Five Star Ford / Lincoln of Warner Robins is devoted to helping and serving our customers with all aspects your vehicle needs. We strive to always offer you the highest quality vehicles which undergo an extensive service and safety inspection and then see to it that we offer the most competitive pricing through Real-Time, Market Based Pricing for both our New AND Preowned vehicles. We understand that all customers do extensive research on both the car AND the Store that they choose to do business with and our promise to you is that we will ALWAYS do everything within our power to exceed your expectations with our Vehicles, our Pricing AND our Customer Service!! Please allow us the opportunity to show you why we are your best choice for all your automotive needs! Call, Click or come on by the store today! www.fivestarfordga.com In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Price includes $699 dealer fee and destination/delivery charges. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1GG12L761105743

Stock: 20557B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020