Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding balance and grip through the turns, strong brakes, powerful turbocharged engine, subtle styling cues allow discreet performance.
- No automatic transmission offered, engine's power band drops off before redline, heavy steering and clutch stroke, rear seat doesn't fold.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its sharp handling, ripping performance and sub-$30,000 price tag, the 2007 Mazdaspeed 6 is an excellent choice for driving enthusiasts who need a car with a usable backseat, provided its heavy steering and clutch aren't too much to handle during your daily commute.
Vehicle overview
The standard Mazda 6, with its sporty handling and edgy style, has been a solid choice the past few years for consumers wanting a midsize sedan with a little extra pizzazz. Last year, Mazda went a step further by giving the car the Mazdaspeed treatment. A true sport sedan, the high-performance 2007 Mazdaspeed 6 combines the room and comfort expected in this class with the thrill of a turbocharged, direct-injected engine that pumps out an impressive 274 horsepower.
Normally, the performance of a front-drive car like the 6 would be limited by torque steer and tire spin if that much power were applied to the rear wheels. Thankfully, Mazda chose to equip the Mazdaspeed 6 with an all-wheel-drive system that can vary the power split from front to rear as needs dictate. Further underscoring Mazda's intentions for the car are a beefed-up chassis that's 50 percent more torsionally rigid than the standard 6's, a limited-slip rear differential borrowed from the Mazda RX-8 and the requisite sport suspension, big wheels and big brakes.
A mature approach was taken in regards to body modifications -- there's no garish hood scoop or massive rear wing tacked onto the body -- but a deep front airdam, side sill extensions, rear deck lid spoiler and 18-inch alloys get the message across that this is a serious performance machine.
With the Mazda 6 already one of the best-handling midsize sedans on the market, it's no surprise that the Mazdaspeed version delivers enough excitement to keep an enthusiast grinning from ear to ear on back roads, while offering enough room for his kids in the backseat. In terms of size and performance, the 2007 Mazdaspeed 6's most direct competitor is the Subaru Legacy GT. Most drivers will find the Mazdaspeed more involving in terms of steering feel and handling, though the Subie has a more linear power band and its lighter steering and clutch pedal stroke can be easier to deal with day to day. The Mazda sedan is also a good choice for enthusiasts who want something more agile than the bulky Dodge Charger R/T or those put off by the boy-racer styling, harder suspensions and smaller backseats found in the Subaru WRX STI and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.
Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 models
The 2007 Mazdaspeed 6 is a midsize sport sedan. It's offered in Sport and Grand Touring trim levels. Standard features on Sport models include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, sport seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, full power accessories, a 200-watt Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with mounted audio controls. Step up to the Grand Touring trim and you get leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats and a keyless startup system. The more significant options include a navigation system, Sirius satellite radio, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a moonroof (Grand Touring only).
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the Mazdaspeed 6's bulging hood resides a turbocharged, direct-injected 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder engine. Output is impressive at 274 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission (no automatic is available) sends the power through Mazda's Active Torque-Split all-wheel-drive system. The AWD system automatically varies the power split between 100 percent to the front wheels and a 50/50 front/rear ratio, depending on factors such as traction, steering angle and yaw rate. There are also Normal, Sports and Snow modes to optimize traction for the road conditions. A limited-slip rear differential is also part of the package. Although the power drops off earlier than expected (about 1000 rpm short of the seven grand redline), the 6 pulls hard through the midrange, allowing it to sprint to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds and run the quarter in 14.3 seconds.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, stability control, seat-mounted side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front seats are all standard. In NHTSA crash tests, the Mazda 6 scored a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Mazda earned the top rating of "Good." Neither agency conducted side-impact tests on a 6 fitted with side airbags.
Driving
Although there's a slight amount of turbo lag off the line, acceleration is strong thereafter, with a midrange that borders on explosive. With the premature power drop-off up high, frequent shifting is the best way to enjoy the Mazdaspeed 6 on back roads. Until you acclimate, you might find the short-stroke clutch's engagement abrupt -- something to keep in mind during your test-drive. Handling has always been a strength for the 6, and the Mazdaspeed 6's dynamics are even more competent. Its firmer suspension allows very little body roll around corners, and the precise steering offers plenty of feedback, provided you don't mind giving the wheel a little extra muscle. Add in a sticky set of 18-inch tires and an all-wheel-drive system to make the most of the power and there's no shortage of thrills on twisty back roads.
Interior
Inside the cabin, you'll find a few extra trim details that help differentiate the 2007 Mazdaspeed 6 from other 6 models. Easy-to-use controls keep things simple for the driver, although the stereo's display can be tough to read at a glance, as it also shows the climate control settings and clock. The aggressively bolstered front seats are supportive and comfortable. In back, taller adults may complain about a lack of legroom, but there's plenty of room for children. Due to the additional space requirement of the AWD mechanicals, the 6's trunk capacity drops to 12.4 cubic feet. It also lacks the regular sedan's split-folding rear-seat capability.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was very content with my 2005 Mazda 6 until I test drove a Speed 6. It's handling, acceleration, and ability to take bumps and curves is unbelievable. It takes all the attributes of other recent small muscle cars and combines them with a big car feel reminiscent of a larger Audi or Saab. Although externally a Mazda 6, and sharing a similar interior and weight it drives completely differently. This car does 0 - 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.
I just purchased a used 2007 Mazdaspeed GT with 24K miles. My wife didn't like the way it looked and wanted an Acura TL. I convinced her to give it a try for a week (Carmax gave us 5 days to return (!) the car with no fee). She drove it home and was blown away. She said it felt like driving a fighter jet. This car has visceral appeal that wins you over. However, rides a bit rough on bad city roads and a bit noisy on bad freeways (good roads are actually really nice, though). Amazing acceleration at highway/street speeds and LESS shifting because of torque. Only thing...I was worried by reports of some reliability issues...well, heard a small noise and took it in...see below...
I used to be the proud owner of a 2005 RX-8, which I loved, but due to reliability issues (blown engine at 36K miles) and poor fuel economy I decided to look for a replacement. It took something really special for me to give up my RX-8, and the Mazdaspeed 6 was just that. This car is faster than my RX-8 and way more torque down low. Handling is real close to sports car territory even though it is a sedan. More of a grown up hot rod, but a little too much so, a bit more flash would be nice. Also very luxurious, tons of features, and great fuel economy for it's performance level (0-60 time close to a Mustang GT and avgs between 23 and 26 mpg most of the time, try getting that in a stang)
I have had the car for about a year. Came very close to buying an 07 BMW 335i but for about 12,000 dollars less got the speed6 instead. So far it has been great. It is certainly the most fun and reliable car I can think of for less than $20k. Bought mine with 24k miles and have 34k now. My concern is long term reliability and so far I have had no problems. I still get tempted to get a BMW but when I read about reliability issues I stay put. I don't have time to have an unreliable car, yet want fun also. So far so good
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|274 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sport Sedan AWD
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|274 hp @ 5500 rpm
The least-expensive 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 is the 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,995.
- Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,925
- Sport 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,995
Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Overview
The Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 is offered in the following submodels: Mazdaspeed 6 Sedan. Available styles include Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
