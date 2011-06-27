Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $11,782
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS80,479 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection and we have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate, available on Sunday- by Appointment. Suzuki Kizashi GTS Sport Warranty Information 6 Month, 6,000 Miles - Buy with Confidence Today Drivetrain Plus Coverage - is included with your purchase, at NO additional cost. Contact us today, for details Suzuki Kizashi GTS Sport Standard Equipment ENTERTAINMENT 425-watt Rockford Fosgate premium audio system -inc: (10) speakers, digital sound processor AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM capability audio, USB port in center console EXTERIOR Sport aero body features -inc: sport aero bumper fascia, unique lower grill and chrome fog light surround accents, exclusive aero body side sills w/embedded chrome accents, rear decklid spoiler w/center high mounted stop lamp Projector beam headlamps 18 sport light weight alloy wheels -inc: P235/45R18 tires Intermittent windshield wipers Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close Heated exterior mirrors Front fender redundant turn signal indicators Fog lamps INTERIOR Ambient lighting -inc: front footwells, overhead console, front door courtesy Driver info center -inc: avg speed, avg mpg, instant mpg, range, outside temp gauge Front sport bucket seats -inc: seatback map pockets Rear window defroster Premium soft touch material -inc: dash, doors, flocked glove box, woven headliner, A-pillars Cloth seat trim Dual illuminated sun visors w/extenders Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel w/perforated grips -inc: illuminated cruise & audio controls Pwr windows w/front auto up/down Leather wrapped shifter knob TouchFree Smart Key entry w/push-button ignition system Dual-zone auto climate control -inc: micron air filtration, rear seat air vents Pwr door locks 60/40 split folding rear seat w/center pass through -inc: rear armrest w/slide-out cup holders 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar & 3-position memory MECHANICAL 2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine 4-wheel disc brakes -inc: Akebone brake components Continuously variable transmission Multi-link rear suspension w/KYB performance shocks Sport suspension w/reduced ride height Pwr rack & pinion steering All-wheel drive system -inc: full-time automatic system w/on/off activation switch SAFETY Advanced driver/front passenger airbags Advanced electronic stability control w/traction control Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Child safety rear door locks Anti-lock brake system w/brake assist Daytime running lights Front/rear side impact airbags Front/rear curtain airbags LATCH system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A66C6100544
Stock: A02121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2015
- $5,995
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE92,079 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2010 SUZUKI KIZASHI 2.4L 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER NICE CAR STOP BY TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL OUR SPECIAL DEALS WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED CARS IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RE9A33C6100672
Stock: 4912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2018
- Price Drop$7,900
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE115,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!!! 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL PUSH START IGNITION STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL SATELLITE RADIO AUXILIARY JACK VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR BUMPER TO BUMPER EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A3XC6101248
Stock: 01248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,348
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S53,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
New Motors Volkswagen - Erie / Pennsylvania
What helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.White 2012 Suzuki Kizashi S AWD CVT2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 180 hp AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A19C6100140
Stock: 82140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $7,970
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS119,068 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas
Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A86C6100447
Stock: AS20-4279C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Price Drop$9,787
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS87,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goldstein Buick GMC - Albany / New York
Summary ** 1 OWNER ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** This vehicle includes a 30 day or 1,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Subaru 1754 Central Ave., Colonie NY 12205. Call us at 518-869-1250 for more information.Are you curious about how much your vehicle is worth? A trained Goldstein Subaru vehicle appraiser can book out your vehicle and deliver you top market pricing Vehicle Details We ran an AutoCheck report and found there has only been one owner and the vehicle has never been in an accident. This Suzuki Kizashi handles exceptionally well in the snow and ice. This unit comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this vehicle is a great option for you. Equipment The vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. This Suzuki Kizashi looks sharp with a moon roof. The leather seats are soft and supportive on the vehicle. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. This mid-size car is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The Suzuki Kizashi has an automatic transmission. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Suzuki Kizashi. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This model features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this 2011 Suzuki Kizashi . This unit has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. Bluetooth technology is built into this vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. The Suzuki Kizashi features a HomeLink System. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this mid-size car. This Suzuki Kizashi looks stylish with a streamlined rear spoiler. The Kizashi excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This unit comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. This model is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Additional Information This vehicle includes a 30 day or 1,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Subaru 1754 Central Ave., Colonie NY 12205. Call us at 518-869-1250 for more information.Are you curious about how much your vehicle is worth? A trained Goldstein Subaru vehicle appraiser can book out your vehicle and deliver you top market pricing Thanks for viewing Goldstein Subaru's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A86B6110376
Stock: S20F454A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $7,640
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE85,886 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Only 85,886 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Suzuki Kizashi delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/146 engine powering this Variable transmission. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), SmartPass keyless start/entry system w/push-button ignition, Rear window defroster.* This Suzuki Kizashi Features the Following Options *Pwr windows w/front auto up/down (2010), Pwr steering (2010), Pwr door locks (2010), Projector beam headlamps, Premium soft touch material -inc: dash, doors, flocked glove box, woven headliner, A-pillars, Multi-link rear suspension w/KYB performance shocks, Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: illuminated cruise & audio controls, LATCH system, Intermittent windshield wipers, Front-Wheel Drive.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Gettel Toyota of Lakewood located at 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 can get you a reliable Kizashi today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RE9A3XB6111487
Stock: L106956B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $9,995
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS71,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burien Chevrolet - Burien / Washington
**NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**, **LOCAL TRADE**.22/29 City/Highway MPGFind a great deal on new and used or pre-owned vehicles at our auto dealership in the Seattle area. Family-owned and operated locally for several generations, you'll enjoy doing business with a local car dealer that gives back to the community by donating to local schools, churches, youth athletic leagues and charities, where you can keep your own buying decisions local and support your community, rather than doing business with some far-away publicly traded corporation. Burien is a one stop shop in the Puget Sound area for automotive parts, accessories, factory trained technicians, auto accessories, auto repair and maintenance or oil changes, wheel covers, wipers, tires, tire rotations, a state-of-the-art body shop and collision center and other miscellaneous items for your car, truck, van, SUV, sport utility or crossover vehicle. So whether you're looking for used cars in Washington State or new cars in the Pacific Northwest, Burien Chevrolet is a car dealership in the Seattle area that is easy to get to, located just a mile west of Sea-Tac International Airport, where you can fly and drive for an easy, hassle-free car buying experience and see the USA in your Chevrolet or other make vehicle. And with our best price quotes the first time, we shop the auto auctions so you don't have to, saving valuable effort: we respect your time! Enjoy a hassle free experience shopping for a new or used car located at our dealerships serving the cities of Burien, Seattle and Renton, as well as Kirkland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Sumner, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Federal Way and West Seattle. So if you're looking for a really good deal or just looking to get an auto loan for the vehicle you want or find out what your trade or trade-in might be worth at current fair market book value, think Burien for all of your automotive needs. Put us on your shopping list for a deal you'll feel good about, because we're not far from where you are!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A85B6110112
Stock: 555930A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $8,988
2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS Navi Edition89,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cover Chevrolet - Windber / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS Navi Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A61D6100159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE92,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
Now Delivering in Central Alabama! Fully Online Digital Buying Experience Available! SE with 2.4L, Tan Cloth, 17'' Alloys, and New Brakes! Driver's Way selective AS IS vehicle! Here at Driver's Way, we choose the best of our trade-ins like this white 2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE that is available to customers on a budget. Features: 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 180 hp, 17 Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, and Memory seat. These AS IS vehicles do not come up for grabs very often, so you better act fast and make this Kizashi yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RE9A33A6101270
Stock: D53509A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,000
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE158,405 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Richmond - Richmond / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RE9A33A6100412
Certified Pre-Owned: No