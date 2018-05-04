Used 2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
  • 2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport in Gray
    2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport

    168,935 miles

    $7,000

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7112 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
The perfect sleeper
Ryan,04/05/2018
Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned my 2006 Mazdaspeed 6 for 4 months now, and loved every second of it. At 12 years old and 76k miles, it takes abuse like the day it came out of the factory. I haven’t run into any problems at all with it. The clutch is a little tricky at first and requires some getting used to. The car looks like an ordinary sedan, and you wouldn’t suspect it to be the highest performing 4-door sedan Mazda has ever produced, until you get behind the wheel. The handling is fantastic with the all wheel drive. There is some road noise, although I don’t mind it. The impressive Bose audio system takes care of that. Seats are very comfortable and the car ages very well. Plenty of room for all passengers. The Navigation system is a little outdated (to be expected). The rear seats do not fold down. One downside to this car is that because there were so few produced, the aftermarket for them is fairly slim and it can be difficult finding information on them as well. However, because there are fewer and fewer in good shape with low miles and it is a fairly desirable car, it should hold its value very well. And if you find one for the right price, the performance per dollar is tough to beat.
