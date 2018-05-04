Used 2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 168,935 miles
$7,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7112 Reviews
Report abuse
Ryan,04/05/2018
Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned my 2006 Mazdaspeed 6 for 4 months now, and loved every second of it. At 12 years old and 76k miles, it takes abuse like the day it came out of the factory. I haven’t run into any problems at all with it. The clutch is a little tricky at first and requires some getting used to. The car looks like an ordinary sedan, and you wouldn’t suspect it to be the highest performing 4-door sedan Mazda has ever produced, until you get behind the wheel. The handling is fantastic with the all wheel drive. There is some road noise, although I don’t mind it. The impressive Bose audio system takes care of that. Seats are very comfortable and the car ages very well. Plenty of room for all passengers. The Navigation system is a little outdated (to be expected). The rear seats do not fold down. One downside to this car is that because there were so few produced, the aftermarket for them is fairly slim and it can be difficult finding information on them as well. However, because there are fewer and fewer in good shape with low miles and it is a fairly desirable car, it should hold its value very well. And if you find one for the right price, the performance per dollar is tough to beat.
Related Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Suzuki SX4 2010
- Used Jaguar XK 2010
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2015
- Used Hyundai Azera 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2010
- Used Scion iQ 2012
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2010
- Used FIAT 500L 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2016
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2012
- Used Volvo XC90 2012
- Used Lincoln MKS 2012
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS-V 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-30 Anaheim CA
- Used Mazda CX-30 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Mazda CX-30 Alexandria VA
- Used Mazda 2 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Mazda RX-8 Bradenton FL
- Used Mazda 5 Lexington KY
- Used Mazda RX-8 Clearwater FL
- Used Mazda Tribute Fort Worth TX
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Manassas VA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Greensboro NC
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021