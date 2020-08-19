Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports for Sale Near Me

The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida

You won't find a nicer Supersports anywhere!!! ***CERTIFIED*** Comes with One Year of Warranty and you can purchase up to two additional years***Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley's glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car's specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBCU7ZA1BC066986

Stock: P3656B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020