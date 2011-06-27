Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,171*
Total Cash Price
$13,662
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,239*
Total Cash Price
$18,350
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,618*
Total Cash Price
$18,886
Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,481*
Total Cash Price
$13,394
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,584*
Total Cash Price
$18,484
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,860*
Total Cash Price
$13,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$921
|$1,342
|$2,219
|$487
|$2,775
|$7,744
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$952
|Financing
|$734
|$592
|$437
|$274
|$99
|$2,136
|Depreciation
|$3,458
|$1,494
|$1,314
|$1,165
|$1,046
|$8,476
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,739
|$6,476
|$7,172
|$5,301
|$7,483
|$35,171
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$1,237
|$1,803
|$2,980
|$653
|$3,728
|$10,401
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,278
|Financing
|$986
|$795
|$586
|$369
|$133
|$2,869
|Depreciation
|$4,644
|$2,007
|$1,765
|$1,565
|$1,404
|$11,385
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,738
|$8,698
|$9,632
|$7,120
|$10,050
|$47,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$1,856
|$3,067
|$673
|$3,837
|$10,705
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,015
|$818
|$603
|$379
|$137
|$2,953
|Depreciation
|$4,780
|$2,066
|$1,816
|$1,610
|$1,445
|$11,717
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,081
|$8,952
|$9,914
|$7,328
|$10,344
|$48,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$903
|$1,316
|$2,175
|$477
|$2,721
|$7,592
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$933
|Financing
|$720
|$580
|$428
|$269
|$97
|$2,094
|Depreciation
|$3,390
|$1,465
|$1,288
|$1,142
|$1,025
|$8,310
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,568
|$6,349
|$7,031
|$5,197
|$7,336
|$34,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$1,246
|$1,816
|$3,001
|$658
|$3,755
|$10,477
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,288
|Financing
|$994
|$800
|$591
|$371
|$134
|$2,890
|Depreciation
|$4,678
|$2,022
|$1,777
|$1,576
|$1,415
|$11,468
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,824
|$8,762
|$9,703
|$7,172
|$10,124
|$47,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$4,081
|Maintenance
|$939
|$1,369
|$2,262
|$496
|$2,830
|$7,896
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$779
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$970
|Financing
|$749
|$603
|$445
|$280
|$101
|$2,178
|Depreciation
|$3,526
|$1,524
|$1,340
|$1,188
|$1,066
|$8,642
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,911
|$6,603
|$7,312
|$5,405
|$7,629
|$35,860
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
