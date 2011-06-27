Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

It was a good SUV until the Turbo went 2x johnnyg5454 , 06/05/2014 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I enjoyed driving this truck everyday, until last year (2013) the turbo decided to quit. It started billowing smoke from the tailpipes. Luckily this was replaced under the warranty. Fast forward 9 months and 2000 miles over warranty the turbo goes again and Mazda refuses to pay for the entire fix. A part they fixed fails not even a year after it was replaced. I was a loyal Mazda owner and was looking forward to purchasing another, not anymore. Report Abuse

Fail! Lori , 01/14/2016 s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 Mazda CX-7 new. I was generally satisfied, though pretty annoyed with the fact that I was constantly being pulled over and told that one of my headlights was out - like every couple of months. This turned out to be a "known issue" for Mazdas according to one of the garage mechanics I talked to because I wasn't about to go to the dealer to have them replaced at several hundreds of dollars (they take off the front bumper or something) - the guy at the garage would sometimes have to spend 20-30 minutes fiddling around to manipulate the gasket to replace the bulb, but they never charged for more than the cost of the bulb. Anyway, I religiously change the oil with synthetic per recommendations and yes, it has 108,000 miles on it now, but just 2 months ago I replaced the wheel bearings in the rear driver's left side and put new front brakes in it to the tune of $800+ at the dealer. So, it would have been nice to have a head's up that is a significant chance that the turbocharger might fail and that if it does that it could lead to catastrophic engine failure. But no, instead that happens on one of the coldest nights of the year during rush hour. And they can't tell me if the turbocharger failure resulted in a blown engine which means the car is basically a hunk of junk or not. The dealer recommends that rather than spending the money on replacing the turbocharger since he doesn't know if that will fix it, I look to trading it in. Well, NOT on another Mazda! Grrrrr. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bad idea just saying Amber , 11/24/2015 s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought one that has 80,000 sounds great right. Nope 6 months after having it turbo charger went out. Cost a pretty penny. Then because i drove on it to far the whole engine needed replaced. After 3 months in the shop i finally got my car back. Now when i drive the wheel alignment? sounds annoying. And makes werid jurk pulls while accelerating. I love this car but the problems that it comes with is disappointing. Wish you any luck with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Urban Vehicle Anonymous , 12/08/2010 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I stepped out of a custom F-150 xlt with all the power and none of the economy to this. I moved from the country to the city and this thing does exactly what I need it to. Front wheel drive with traction control for Cleveland winters. Fold down rear seat for those few times I need a little more room. It doesn't look like every other ride on the road. The 2.5L engine is spunky enough to merge from short access lanes w/o worrying about getting rolled over by whoever bought my old truck. It parks easier in the big city, it gets better gas mileage, it is comfortable on trips (I've taken 2 to NC so far) and it has enough ground clearance to drive over a parking lot curb...totally by accident ;-)