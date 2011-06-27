Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,211*
Total Cash Price
$25,514
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,323*
Total Cash Price
$34,269
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,821*
Total Cash Price
$35,270
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,698*
Total Cash Price
$34,519
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,960*
Total Cash Price
$26,015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,462*
Total Cash Price
$25,014
Grand Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,320*
Total Cash Price
$36,270
Grand Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,462*
Total Cash Price
$25,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$304
|$1,631
|$1,086
|$1,092
|$2,153
|$6,267
|Repairs
|$309
|$450
|$525
|$614
|$718
|$2,616
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,542
|Financing
|$1,372
|$1,104
|$817
|$511
|$185
|$3,988
|Depreciation
|$5,407
|$2,329
|$2,049
|$1,816
|$1,630
|$13,230
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,757
|$7,605
|$6,631
|$6,251
|$6,968
|$38,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,122
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$408
|$2,191
|$1,459
|$1,467
|$2,892
|$8,417
|Repairs
|$415
|$604
|$706
|$825
|$964
|$3,514
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,847
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,843
|$1,482
|$1,097
|$686
|$248
|$5,357
|Depreciation
|$7,262
|$3,128
|$2,752
|$2,439
|$2,189
|$17,770
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,448
|$10,215
|$8,906
|$8,395
|$9,358
|$51,323
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$420
|$2,255
|$1,502
|$1,510
|$2,977
|$8,663
|Repairs
|$427
|$622
|$726
|$849
|$993
|$3,617
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,901
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,896
|$1,526
|$1,129
|$706
|$255
|$5,513
|Depreciation
|$7,474
|$3,219
|$2,833
|$2,510
|$2,253
|$18,289
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,870
|$10,513
|$9,166
|$8,640
|$9,632
|$52,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$411
|$2,207
|$1,470
|$1,478
|$2,913
|$8,479
|Repairs
|$418
|$609
|$711
|$831
|$972
|$3,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,856
|$1,493
|$1,105
|$691
|$250
|$5,396
|Depreciation
|$7,315
|$3,151
|$2,772
|$2,456
|$2,205
|$17,900
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,553
|$10,289
|$8,971
|$8,457
|$9,427
|$51,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$310
|$1,663
|$1,108
|$1,114
|$2,195
|$6,390
|Repairs
|$315
|$459
|$536
|$626
|$732
|$2,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,402
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,572
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,125
|$833
|$521
|$188
|$4,066
|Depreciation
|$5,513
|$2,374
|$2,089
|$1,851
|$1,662
|$13,490
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,968
|$7,754
|$6,761
|$6,373
|$7,104
|$38,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$298
|$1,599
|$1,065
|$1,071
|$2,111
|$6,144
|Repairs
|$303
|$441
|$515
|$602
|$704
|$2,565
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,512
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,082
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,910
|Depreciation
|$5,301
|$2,283
|$2,009
|$1,780
|$1,598
|$12,971
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,546
|$7,456
|$6,501
|$6,128
|$6,831
|$37,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Grand Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$432
|$2,319
|$1,544
|$1,553
|$3,061
|$8,909
|Repairs
|$439
|$639
|$747
|$873
|$1,021
|$3,719
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,955
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,192
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,569
|$1,161
|$726
|$262
|$5,670
|Depreciation
|$7,686
|$3,310
|$2,913
|$2,581
|$2,317
|$18,808
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,292
|$10,811
|$9,426
|$8,886
|$9,905
|$54,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-5 SUV Grand Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$298
|$1,599
|$1,065
|$1,071
|$2,111
|$6,144
|Repairs
|$303
|$441
|$515
|$602
|$704
|$2,565
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,512
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,082
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,910
|Depreciation
|$5,301
|$2,283
|$2,009
|$1,780
|$1,598
|$12,971
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,546
|$7,456
|$6,501
|$6,128
|$6,831
|$37,462
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 CX-5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mazda CX-5 in Virginia is:not available
