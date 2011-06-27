2020 Mazda CX-30 SUV Consumer Reviews

Just wow! Premium package is luxury! HJ , 02/11/2020 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 81 of 82 people found this review helpful We were in two minds whether to trade-up our existing crosstrek 2013 to 2020 or trade-in with the Mazda CX-30. After test driving both of them, we were convinced it had to be Mazda CX-30. - memory seats (saves the hassle as two people use the car) - speed display on the front glass (Very cool as it helps to keep a check on overspending, without being distracted) - Bose speakers (sound quality is really good) - 3yrs free remote start via app (it is very convenient as can start the car while leaving from the apartment, and by the time we walk and reach the apt.,) - rain sensing wipers - power moonroof - power rear gate (makes grocery shopping a breeze) And most importantly very quiet on the inside and we agreed it felt much more fun to drive than a crosstrek! So far been a week, and we are love with the car and the features! Report Abuse

Perfect dimensions.. Luxury feel.. Smooth ride.. JKSpeaks , 01/05/2020 Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 63 of 65 people found this review helpful Just go for it if you have compact parking space. This is a drivers car. Everything is centered around the driver. If you are a short person, this is the car for you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than the CX-3! Michael K. , 01/14/2020 Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 52 of 55 people found this review helpful I took a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 with preferred package for a test drive. I own a 2016 Mazda CX-3. First thing I noticed was a super quiet ride. Secondly, I felt like I was in a expensive luxury car! The only thing I would change about this car is the engine. The new CX-30 needs the Skyactiv-X or a turbo to make it a perfect little SUV! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my CX 30 Lisa S , 01/28/2020 Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful I had seen several commercials for the new CX30 so I decided to check it out among other small SUVs I was considering. It was by far the prettiest, sleekest, nicest interior and most comfortable drive of the cars I considered in this price category. I ended up leasing a fully loaded model for the same price as a mid range because it was on the lot rather than ordering. I love it more each day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse