Used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

clickplay , 04/16/2008

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

What I like about my truck. It has always started, gets pretty good mileage for a pick-up truck. I nearly always get 28 mpg combined town and highway. I've acheived 33 mpg on road trips and maintain 24 MPG in the mountains, which is where I reside. Handles good. Transmission is geared properly for various types of driving. Wish it had more power, but then mileage would suffer, so I'll take miles per gallon over horse power. I am very happy with my Mazda B2300 purchase.