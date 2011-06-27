  1. Home
Used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.3
3 reviews
My B2300

clickplay, 04/16/2008
What I like about my truck. It has always started, gets pretty good mileage for a pick-up truck. I nearly always get 28 mpg combined town and highway. I've acheived 33 mpg on road trips and maintain 24 MPG in the mountains, which is where I reside. Handles good. Transmission is geared properly for various types of driving. Wish it had more power, but then mileage would suffer, so I'll take miles per gallon over horse power. I am very happy with my Mazda B2300 purchase.

Eric's review

eric howard, 06/11/2007
Very good vehicle to drive and haul light stuff in. The vehicle could be better at gas mileage, however the horsepower is worth it.

Great truck

06b3000ds, 05/31/2010
Bought brand new $43xxx. As of today, no problems since Mazda now stopped making trucks. Would buy a ranger since they're the same except in name and some minor features

