  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX Features & Specs

More about the 2000 B-Series Pickup
Overview
See B-Series Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2180 lbs.
Curb weight3025 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
See B-Series Pickup Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles