Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,429
|$1,749
|Clean
|$747
|$1,278
|$1,564
|Average
|$569
|$975
|$1,194
|Rough
|$392
|$672
|$824
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$469
|$1,047
|$1,357
|Clean
|$420
|$936
|$1,214
|Average
|$320
|$714
|$927
|Rough
|$220
|$492
|$640
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,069
|$1,373
|Clean
|$451
|$956
|$1,228
|Average
|$344
|$729
|$938
|Rough
|$237
|$502
|$647
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$991
|$1,783
|$2,208
|Clean
|$886
|$1,594
|$1,975
|Average
|$675
|$1,216
|$1,508
|Rough
|$465
|$838
|$1,041
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,215
|$1,517
|Clean
|$585
|$1,086
|$1,357
|Average
|$446
|$829
|$1,036
|Rough
|$307
|$571
|$715
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,730
|$2,184
|Clean
|$787
|$1,546
|$1,953
|Average
|$600
|$1,179
|$1,492
|Rough
|$413
|$813
|$1,030
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$942
|$1,961
|$2,507
|Clean
|$842
|$1,753
|$2,242
|Average
|$642
|$1,337
|$1,712
|Rough
|$442
|$921
|$1,182
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$669
|$1,382
|$1,765
|Clean
|$598
|$1,235
|$1,578
|Average
|$456
|$942
|$1,205
|Rough
|$314
|$649
|$832
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,511
|$1,926
|Clean
|$660
|$1,351
|$1,723
|Average
|$503
|$1,030
|$1,315
|Rough
|$346
|$710
|$908
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,638
|$2,102
|Clean
|$691
|$1,464
|$1,880
|Average
|$527
|$1,117
|$1,435
|Rough
|$362
|$770
|$991
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,750
|$2,239
|Clean
|$749
|$1,564
|$2,002
|Average
|$571
|$1,193
|$1,529
|Rough
|$393
|$822
|$1,055
Estimated values
1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,323
|$1,699
|Clean
|$555
|$1,183
|$1,519
|Average
|$423
|$902
|$1,160
|Rough
|$291
|$622
|$801