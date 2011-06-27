Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
1994 mazda B300
I have owned this truck for many years. It has over 350,000 kms or 217,479 miles. Never let me me down, i have replaced the brakes all around, have never had to replace the clutch, its still going strong. Really all i have ever done is regular maintenance.
Simple truck but it works great!
i bought this truck new in 1994. today, i have put 288K miles on it, YES. this truck is simple, but it has been working great since day 1. No major issues at all on engine & transmission. i could not ask for much at this point, this is the best investment i have ever had. just put gas and start the engine and go. that's all i will say about this little simple truck. it's simple and no trouble.
Over 300,000 miles
Just passed over 300,000 miles with no major issues at all. Do I have to say more about this truck. I drive mostly highway, get 27 mpg. Just passed CA smog check and should go another 5 years more (I believe). Parts have been changed: alternator, crankshaft seal, catalytic converter, front/rear brakes. That's about it. Oil change every 5000 miles.
excellent truck
Fun truck to drive. The 3 litre engine is surprisingly powerful. It's hauled pretty much everything from gravel and interlocking bricks to 2 snowmachines on a trailer. Great little truck. The wheel wells of the box have succumbed to rust, the battery is held down with a bungie cord and the heater only works on high but still a fun truck to drive. Very few problems mechanically. Brakes only changed twice with over 270,000 km (~160,000 miles). A little squirrelly when driving on snowpacked roads.
It's STILL fun to drive
I have owned this truck since it was built. It now has over 192000 miles. I bought it stripped - with no options. It runs great and is fun. It has had only minor problems (which from its age and mileage one would expect). I drive it now mostly as a winter vehicle. Still it is fun to drive. At present my "Summer" vehicle is in the shop. It figures that this truck is more reliable than my Summer vehicle (which is newer with tens of thousands fewer miles). Bottom line: I love this truck.
