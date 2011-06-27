Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

1994 mazda B300 mazdaman632 , 12/09/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for many years. It has over 350,000 kms or 217,479 miles. Never let me me down, i have replaced the brakes all around, have never had to replace the clutch, its still going strong. Really all i have ever done is regular maintenance. Report Abuse

Simple truck but it works great! mazdab2300 , 12/08/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i bought this truck new in 1994. today, i have put 288K miles on it, YES. this truck is simple, but it has been working great since day 1. No major issues at all on engine & transmission. i could not ask for much at this point, this is the best investment i have ever had. just put gas and start the engine and go. that's all i will say about this little simple truck. it's simple and no trouble.

Over 300,000 miles mazdab2300 , 09/28/2012 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Just passed over 300,000 miles with no major issues at all. Do I have to say more about this truck. I drive mostly highway, get 27 mpg. Just passed CA smog check and should go another 5 years more (I believe). Parts have been changed: alternator, crankshaft seal, catalytic converter, front/rear brakes. That's about it. Oil change every 5000 miles.

excellent truck DeeDee , 12/05/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fun truck to drive. The 3 litre engine is surprisingly powerful. It's hauled pretty much everything from gravel and interlocking bricks to 2 snowmachines on a trailer. Great little truck. The wheel wells of the box have succumbed to rust, the battery is held down with a bungie cord and the heater only works on high but still a fun truck to drive. Very few problems mechanically. Brakes only changed twice with over 270,000 km (~160,000 miles). A little squirrelly when driving on snowpacked roads.