Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck avail in the world jason9022@msn.com , 05/11/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned over 10 Mazda b series trucks ranging from 87-93. I am a master mechanic and know all vehicles very well. These are the best trucks that are avail in the United States. Very tough, simple and run forever with very little maintenance. The only ones to possibly stay away from would be the 87&88 b2600 trucks that have a Mitsubishi sourced engine, that was somewhat problematic in comparison to Mazda built engines. The 4x4 trucks are totally unstoppable. They are tall and light, and go through everything, but being top heavy they are easy to roll. I rolled my 4x4 and flipped it back on all wheels, let it sit for 30 min, then drove away, just a bent fender. They are tough!

I can believe it!! ted rivers , 04/10/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This truck may be an eyesore and not that comfortable but this truck will not fail you. I got this truck from my dad who bought it new for orchard use. This truck was used mostly for navigating up and down rough apple, grapes, and cherry orchards and is still in perfect shape engine wise. I strongly believe this trucks body and interior will go before the internal parts i.e., engine, tranny.

Good Work Truck John , 12/29/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought it with 32,000 original miles in Jan.2008 and now have 64,000 (used for light duty service work). Reliability has been outstanding. Very smooth and silent drive line with good ratio spacing. Brakes very good. Engine is long stroke 2.2L FI truck type- max torque at low rpm. Acceleration and sustained hill climbing are only marginal. Interior quality is marginal. MPG is 20 avg. Ride quality is really rough when unloaded.(torsion bar/leaf). Bench seat very uncomfortable.Sun visors to small to be useful.Front bumper and exhaust system from catalyst on back disintegrated from rust (common for B2200)

B2200 Rules! B22Dude , 11/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have not replaced a single componet in this truck except the radiator due to poor water quality. Clutch orig. alternator orig.,etc, well built simple truck.