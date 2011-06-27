Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny

john, 06/22/2007
Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable.

reliable, handy truck

rich, 10/02/2009
I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling!

12 Great years

gjschafer, 01/22/2003
225,000 on this truck with no repairs or break downs. 2 new mufflers are the only items ever replaced. Has made 5 trips to Alaska fron So. Cal and 2 across the US towing trailers! Has truly been an outstanding truck and will keep it until it falls apart, if it ever does!

2600i extended cab

Dan from Tallahassee, 06/04/2003
120K miles on mine with no major problems. Replaced the computer a while back. If you need a new computer for yours, get it from a 3rd party, not the dealer. Big $ from the dealer. This is an extremely reliable truck. Adding a topper makes it an excellent vehicle to carry canoes & kayaks.

