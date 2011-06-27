Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny john , 06/22/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable. Report Abuse

reliable, handy truck rich , 10/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling! Report Abuse

12 Great years gjschafer , 01/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 225,000 on this truck with no repairs or break downs. 2 new mufflers are the only items ever replaced. Has made 5 trips to Alaska fron So. Cal and 2 across the US towing trailers! Has truly been an outstanding truck and will keep it until it falls apart, if it ever does! Report Abuse