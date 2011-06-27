Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny
Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable.
reliable, handy truck
I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling!
12 Great years
225,000 on this truck with no repairs or break downs. 2 new mufflers are the only items ever replaced. Has made 5 trips to Alaska fron So. Cal and 2 across the US towing trailers! Has truly been an outstanding truck and will keep it until it falls apart, if it ever does!
2600i extended cab
120K miles on mine with no major problems. Replaced the computer a while back. If you need a new computer for yours, get it from a 3rd party, not the dealer. Big $ from the dealer. This is an extremely reliable truck. Adding a topper makes it an excellent vehicle to carry canoes & kayaks.
