Estimated values
1991 Mazda 929 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,230
|$1,602
|Clean
|$476
|$1,085
|$1,414
|Average
|$346
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$664
