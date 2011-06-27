Used 1997 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2nd used Mazda-still happy Nebraska , 06/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought them ('95 & '97) as School Cars, although Dad drives 'em too! Fun, Zippy, fuel efficient cars! $1,000 paid for 97. LX 4 cyl 5 speed, 180,000 miles--needs some TLC /body work, tires, brakes--but solid, no rust, and runs great. 1995 Mazda still going strong and at College with Oldest Son. This one (1997) has a Sunroof, all the trims, and runs really well. Simple design. Don't know why Mazda doesn't bring this model back--simple, inexpensive, frugal car. They'd sell more than they did in the 90's. Good road car--despite small stature--here in the Mid-west. Report Abuse

A nightmare to remember! christian6657 , 05/12/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I was given the car when it had only 37k miles on it now the car is only 52k miles and I've replaced the alternator about 3 times after being left in the middle of the streets several times, the transmission is leaking rivers of red oil, the axis is been always a problem and each day is worse and worse and the car's engine is always getting hot. Each time I try to correct the problem, it comes back like 2 months later. I've spent 1000s of dollars in fixing this car and NOTHING. In fact, I'll never buy a Mazda again in my life, this is a true disaster. Seriously, stay away from the 626!

my mazda 626 marv , 04/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Not happy with car mechanically despite it being well maintained. Transmission went at 45K miles, numerous other repairs needed, even while in warranty.

The best out there for money.. rezamarand , 04/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I agree that this car is great for some and not so great for others. It's very comfortable, stylish, but too flat. It was the best out there for my money at time. My 1997 has a manual transmission, I used to have a 1992 protege with Auto transmission, although I never had any problem with the transmission, I decided get a manual. It's a bit noisy, maybe because of exhuast link, but not annoying. I feel that either the body is too heavy (which is) or the engine is not powerful enough or both. I love to drive fast, but I have to change my habit with this one, which is good!! In overal, I love my car and I'll keep buying Mazdas, if they intend to improve