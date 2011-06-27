Used 1996 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Don't believe the hype
2.0L I4, 5sp trans, 221k miles. Only problems I have had were wear/tear items (rotten plug wires, oil sending unit failure, vacuum hose leak, drive axles at 120k, struts at 120k). Don't know where people are having the problems with the trans, as I am still on my original clutch. Purchased this car w/32k miles in 2000, and heavy mix of city & hwy driving, have had no major problems. Not a speed demon of a vehicle, but gets me from A to B safely and comfortably (and I'm 6'4"!).
Still Kickin' at 195,000 13 years
This is not an exciting car. It does its job fine and I am realizing it is getting near time to replace it (Looking at the Mazda 3, the 6 is too big now) No big problems in the years (10+) I have owned it. Gets out of alignment and shaky but it can be counted on. We get rough weather here in New England and it makes it through the snow no problem. Usually get 32 mpg commuting. Roomy enough for our family of 4 now. Small things starting to go. Drivers side door lock is busted from outside. Shaky, getting old, but not bad for the $6000 I spent over a decade ago! The 5 speed manual is the way to go!
Reliable Used Vehicle
This was my first Mazda and I have been impressed with its performance and reliability. It's fun to drive. Great for a non-boring A-to-B commute.
lemon
Replaced two engines (one rebuilt) and one transmission, 2 air sensors and the entire exhaust way too soon. Turned the car in with it's third catastrophic power train failure with only 90,000 miles. Very disappointed.
Just can't complain
I've had my Mazda for 5.5 years. With the 4 and the manual, acceleration is average but fuel economy is great (32 in mixed driving, higher on the highway). The FR680s I had wore away in 20K, but the Potenzas I replaced them with have been much better. Coming up on my 1st brake job at 70K. Otherwise, aside from oil changes and a new muffler, it's been great and trouble free.
