Used 1991 Mazda 626 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

mazda 626 lx 1991 doni , 12/01/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful i had this car for 4 years and i had lots of problemes with it cause i was pushing it hard, i had to replace the timing belt, cv join twice, brakes, stereo sucks , and the transmison went out at 235 k, i changed the 4 suspension, went you push hard a car thats what it those, drive across canda 4 times whitout stoping, and lots of travel.... Report Abuse

Love My 626 BTR , 02/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my car used and have owned it for 6 years, now. Other than routine maintenance, the only thing that gives me trouble is the A/C and heating fan, although I have had to have the brakes (rotors, discs and all) completely replaced once and may have to do it again soon. I love driving this car. The 5-speed manual is fun. The car settles in nicely at 120km for highway driving, just under the radar traps. Report Abuse

Best $1,600 I have ever spent!!!!!!!!! kickass626 , 02/03/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful In Nov. I purchased this car with alot of reservations about it. It turns out to be one of the best cars I have ever owned. I have had to put a little work into it but nothing that major. The worst thing was I had to replace the head gasket because the previous owner neglected to put in a thermostat. So I replaced them both for pretty cheap of course I do all my own work. The only thing my car needs now is a clutch and thats not that bad either. Excellent vehicle and it's alot of fun to drive and also alot of fun to trick out GREAT CAR, GO MAZDA!!!!!!! Report Abuse