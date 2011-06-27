Used 1990 Mazda 626 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This car is simply solid! autobahn5 , 09/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had a wonderful experience using my car. It still stands solid after 12 years of use, almost on a daily basis (bought it used). It's my only car and I'm not even thinking of buying another yet. The AC is superb, the seats are well designed, has a box and tray apart from the glove compartment that allows the additional advantage of resting my right arm while driving. The car's speed is incredible at its age. It routinely shames several other car makes on the highways. Whatever the terrain, I'm never worried in my 626. Rarely develops faults. Just routine maintenance- change of oil, filter and spark plugs + flushing of radiator and AC condenser + regular engine cleaning. Report Abuse

What a Great Car SASkinny , 11/06/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased it used (1 owner) from a dealer w/32000 miles in 94. Now we drive it only 4-5000 miles a year, but it always has been very reliable. We have the hatchback which is basically a streamlined stationwagon. Very handy for trips to lumberyard. It has 121000 miles and is very peppy(w/ automatic!), handles well and costs nothing more than oil changes and rare tire/brake/exhaust work. Report Abuse

very reliable car Bart Menayas , 01/31/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought an'89 Mazda 626 with an unbelievable 221,000 miles, and I've driven it to 320,000 miles without a single problem. It still drives great. Report Abuse

1990 Mazda 626 5door Hatchback Ken Johnston , 11/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just hit 176,000 on the odometer and bought the relatively rare Japanese built 5-door hatchback in April of 1990. I still have the original clutch like others here and A/C. I did have to have the A/C switch replaced as well as the EGR valve mentioned by others around 130K. This reliability has been outstanding; Rather, I have only had normal maintenance of the oil, anti- freeze, CVjoints, timing belt, tuneups, etc. other than the items above. I have never replaced the manual transmission fluid. Report Abuse