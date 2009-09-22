Used 1990 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 231,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,500
- used
1999 Mazda 626201,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 174,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,996
- 237,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,999
- 116,290 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 181,113 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$4,250
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 626 searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 626
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 626
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.425 Reviews
Report abuse
autobahn5,09/22/2009
I've had a wonderful experience using my car. It still stands solid after 12 years of use, almost on a daily basis (bought it used). It's my only car and I'm not even thinking of buying another yet. The AC is superb, the seats are well designed, has a box and tray apart from the glove compartment that allows the additional advantage of resting my right arm while driving. The car's speed is incredible at its age. It routinely shames several other car makes on the highways. Whatever the terrain, I'm never worried in my 626. Rarely develops faults. Just routine maintenance- change of oil, filter and spark plugs + flushing of radiator and AC condenser + regular engine cleaning.