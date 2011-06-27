Used 2016 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Sedan
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,990*
Total Cash Price
$16,311
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,382*
Total Cash Price
$15,991
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,623*
Total Cash Price
$21,908
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,839*
Total Cash Price
$22,547
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,927*
Total Cash Price
$22,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$920
|$1,155
|$728
|$1,282
|$1,398
|$5,484
|Repairs
|$403
|$468
|$547
|$640
|$747
|$2,804
|Taxes & Fees
|$897
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,064
|Financing
|$877
|$706
|$522
|$326
|$118
|$2,550
|Depreciation
|$3,793
|$1,653
|$1,456
|$1,290
|$1,158
|$9,350
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,724
|$5,913
|$5,241
|$5,585
|$5,527
|$30,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$902
|$1,132
|$714
|$1,257
|$1,371
|$5,376
|Repairs
|$395
|$459
|$536
|$627
|$732
|$2,749
|Taxes & Fees
|$879
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,043
|Financing
|$860
|$692
|$512
|$320
|$116
|$2,500
|Depreciation
|$3,719
|$1,621
|$1,427
|$1,265
|$1,135
|$9,167
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,553
|$5,797
|$5,138
|$5,475
|$5,419
|$30,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$1,236
|$1,551
|$978
|$1,722
|$1,878
|$7,365
|Repairs
|$541
|$629
|$734
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,178
|$948
|$701
|$438
|$159
|$3,425
|Depreciation
|$5,095
|$2,221
|$1,955
|$1,733
|$1,555
|$12,559
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,718
|$7,942
|$7,039
|$7,501
|$7,424
|$41,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,780
|Maintenance
|$1,272
|$1,596
|$1,007
|$1,772
|$1,933
|$7,580
|Repairs
|$557
|$647
|$756
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,239
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,213
|$976
|$722
|$451
|$164
|$3,525
|Depreciation
|$5,244
|$2,286
|$2,012
|$1,784
|$1,600
|$12,925
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,060
|$8,174
|$7,245
|$7,720
|$7,641
|$42,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$1,245
|$1,562
|$985
|$1,735
|$1,892
|$7,419
|Repairs
|$545
|$633
|$740
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,187
|$955
|$707
|$442
|$160
|$3,450
|Depreciation
|$5,132
|$2,237
|$1,969
|$1,746
|$1,566
|$12,650
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,803
|$8,000
|$7,090
|$7,555
|$7,478
|$41,927
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mazda 6 in Virginia is:not available
