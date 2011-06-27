  1. Home
Used 2013 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

great car

rubytheribbonman, 01/07/2020
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
in the city or on the open road this car is a beauty it looks great can hold a ton of stuff, responds well, reliable and super comfortable on the highway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Reliable

Tina Kramer, 08/08/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
Ready to drive and reliable. Check recalls before buying.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
